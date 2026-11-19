Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the APEC Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, urging a unifying tone for economic cooperation. He highlights Russia's strategic partnership with Asia-Pacific nations, focusing on nuclear energy, AI, and trade reliability. The summit features a trilateral meeting with Chinese and US leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote address at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, on November 19, 2026. Speaking at the APEC Leaders' Summit, the Russian leader emphasized the urgent need for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to establish a unifying tone. This call for cohesion comes against a backdrop of increasing global economic fragmentation and instability that threatens international trade.

Strategic Course for Russia in Asia-Pacific

Putin explicitly stated that maintaining a constructive partnership with Asia-Pacific economies is a strategic course for the Russian Federation. He positioned Russia as an integral part of the regional community, asserting that his country makes a significant contribution to the material well-being of the Asia-Pacific region. The President highlighted that this region has evolved into one of the primary engines of global development in recent years.

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Economic Growth and Sector Cooperation

During his address, Putin pointed to robust economic performance within the bloc, noting that growth among APEC member states is projected to reach 4.8 percent this year. He described this figure as significantly outpacing global averages, underscoring the dynamism of the regional market. Moscow is interested in the closest possible cooperation with APEC members in knowledge-intensive sectors. Russia holds a leading position in nuclear energy and actively works with many regional partners in this field. Putin also emphasized Russia's readiness to share its digital and artificial intelligence expertise with regional partners under conditions that guarantee sovereignty and data security.

Energy Security and Trade Reliability

Highlighting Russia's role in global supply chains, Putin stated that his country contributes significantly to maintaining regional energy and food security. This contribution is realized through the delivery of energy supplies, as well as large volumes of grain and mineral fertilizers. He assured trade partners that they can always count on the reliability, high quality, and consistency of Russian supplies. This commitment to steady exports is part of Moscow's broader effort to transform the structure of its domestic economy by prioritizing the development of advanced sectors such as AI and nuclear energy.

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Transport Links and Diplomatic Agenda

Putin stated that efforts to strengthen Russia's transport and transit framework are opening up new prospects for cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region. He invited regional economies to make greater use of these logistics routes, noting that they are already being utilized by some of Moscow's partners. He affirmed that Russia will continue to work with forum partners to implement mutually beneficial projects, citing that over 80 such initiatives have been implemented in recent decades. The draft of the final Shenzhen Declaration, prepared for approval and supported by Russia, aims to foster this constructive agenda for cooperation.

Trilateral Summit and Regional Context

Putin arrived in Shenzhen late on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to attend APEC events. A central focus of this trip is a highly anticipated trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, which is set to take place later on Thursday. Established in 1989, the APEC forum comprises 21 member economies. This roster includes China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The summit serves as a critical platform for these major powers to navigate the complex geopolitical and economic landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.