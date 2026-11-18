Vladimir Putin arrived at the APEC summit in Shenzhen with the nuclear briefcase during his historic meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, signaling heightened tensions.

Vladimir Putin traveled to China for a historic trilateral summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, bringing the notorious nuclear briefcase known as the Dead Hand or Peresvet. This device, capable of launching atomic weapons, accompanied the Russian President as he engaged in diplomatic talks aimed at limiting nuclear arsenals and addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. The presence of this sinister artifact raised immediate questions regarding Kremlin strategy during high-stakes international negotiations.

Nuclear Symbolism At APEC Summit

A naval captain admitted to State TV presenter Yevgeny Popov, who is also a loyalist MP, that the suitcase contained the nuclear codes. The 'nuclear football' briefcase features a personalized key code, a flash card, and operates under constant supervision to remotely control Russia's nuclear arsenal. The Kremlin appears to have deliberately showcased this device to Popov to portray Putin as an equal big player alongside Trump and Xi. This move served as a potent visual signal of Russian military potency during the meeting.

Also read The nuclear time bomb ticking beneath Putin, Xi and Trump

Prior Military Demonstrations In Vietnam

Before the summit, Putin flew two Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers to Vietnam in a clear show of strength to the West. The so-called Bears violated the airspace of Japan and Taiwan as they flew to Da Nang on a surprise visit. These aircraft arrived accompanied by two support Ilyushin transporters, further escalating regional tensions. This military posture preceded the diplomatic engagement, underscoring a strategy of leveraging force for political influence.

Threats Of Nuclear Escalation

Russian state TV simultaneously threatened that Putin could stage demonstrative nuclear explosions following damage to the £3 billion bridge link to Crimea by Ukrainian drones. Moscow war expert Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok told state television that all bridges in Kyiv should be razed to the ground in the shortest possible time. He argued that operations involving conventional weaponry must be accompanied by demonstrative nuclear explosions to signal adversaries of potential escalation.

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Diplomatic Protocols And Airport Greetings

The gathering marked the first meeting between Trump and Putin since the Russia-US summit in Alaska last year. Xi Jinping paid Trump a rare honor by personally greeting him on the runway at Shenzhen Airport, the first time he has welcomed a visiting leader there since taking office. This gesture reciprocated Trump's earlier welcome of Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September. Trump thanked Xi for the personal welcome as they stood on a red carpet lined with waving flags.

Contrasting Warmth For Russian Leader

Despite longstanding ties, Xi did not greet Putin at the airport when the Russian leader arrived earlier on Wednesday. This contrast highlighted the shifting diplomatic dynamics at the APEC summit. Trump described the world as turbulent but expressed hope that disagreements could be resolved by sitting at the table. He noted that deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops monthly had created an opening to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Historical Parallels And Future Outlook

Tomorrow's meeting has drawn comparisons in Russia to the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain, and the Soviet Union. Analysts do not expect substantive breakthroughs despite the unprecedented nature of the event. Trump signaled an improvised approach, planning to discuss nuclear limits and the end of the war. The world watches to see if these talks will alter the global order or merely highlight existing divides.