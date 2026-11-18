Vladimir Putin declares economic coercion obsolete at APEC in Shenzhen, signaling a shift toward sovereign development before the pivotal Xi Jinping Donald Trump meeting.

President Vladimir Putin delivered a decisive critique of Western economic strategies on Wednesday, asserting that tools of economic coercion are relics of a bygone era. Speaking to business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China, Putin framed the current global landscape as a series of radical changes that are reshaping international power dynamics. His address set the stage for a high-stakes diplomatic schedule that includes separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a major trilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump later that week.

APEC Speech Highlights Sovereignty Shift

Putin argued that the formerly dominant powers are attempting to hold back the development of emerging nations, a strategy that he claimed undermines fair competition and ultimately harms the dominant powers themselves. He stated that countries in the region are increasingly prioritizing state sovereignty, public sovereignty, and social and economic sovereignty to preserve their independence. By citing Russia's experience with the world's largest number of sanctions, Putin emphasized that previous methods of economic domination have largely lost their regressive power. He urged nations to define their own development models without relying on external pressures.

Also read Xi, Trump, and Putin to Hold Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Trilateral Summit Preceded by Bilateral Talks

The Russian leader's comments came just one day before his scheduled meeting with Xi Jinping, which occurred on November 18, 2026. These bilateral discussions were expected to cover critical areas such as energy and finance, followed by a smaller format meeting to address foreign policy issues. Key topics in the smaller session included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the situation in North Korea. The timing of these talks is significant, as they serve as a precursor to the full trilateral summit scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen, bringing together the leaders of the world's second, third, and one of its most influential economies.

China Opens Forum With AI Cooperation Call

Opening the APEC gathering, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for greater international cooperation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence. He outlined China's commitment to deep-seated reforms, including lowering tariffs, expanding market access, and exploring new regulations and management standards. Xi's opening remarks framed the forum as a platform for strengthening a more fair, democratic, and equal world order. This aligns with Putin's assertion that the regional model serves as a vivid example of shifting global power structures away from unilateral dominance.

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Demands for Unity and Partnership Over Isolation

Addressing the turbulent nature of the current world, Putin called for unity, equality, and partnership rather than isolation and domination. He stressed the importance of dialogue over ultimatums, suggesting that the APEC platform offers vast opportunities for communication at all levels. The Russian president expressed high expectations for the upcoming trilateral summit with Xi and Donald Trump, indicating that he expects great use of the occasion to advance these diplomatic goals. This meeting marks a significant moment for global geopolitical alignment, occurring amidst ongoing military exchanges between Ukraine and Russia and regional security concerns.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The proceedings in Shenzhen reflect a broader trend where Asian nations are asserting greater agency in global economic and political affairs. By declaring that economic coercion is no longer effective, Putin and the broader regional bloc are signaling a move toward multipolar engagement. The focus on sovereignty and self-determination suggests that future international agreements will prioritize mutual respect and negotiated dialogue over imposed standards. As the world watches the Shenzhen summit, the outcome of the Xi-Putin-Trump interactions will likely influence global trade policies, energy markets, and diplomatic relations for years to come.