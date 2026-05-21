Putin and Xi's Growing Energy Trade and Friendship

The leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, met in Beijing and discussed their growing energy trade and friendship. They also discussed other global issues.

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their meeting in BeijingThe GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing. That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda'We were attacking Harden': Knicks, Brunson go after Cavs veteran to key their improbable comebackStephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a voidSpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offeringLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksDemocrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The VillagesKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonHow to mulch your garden beds without harming plantsPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanías más usado de EEUUSan Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama stands on the court during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Putin Xi Energy Trade Friendship Global Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their meeting in BeijingChinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have hailed their strategic ties and energy trade during a meeting in Beijing Wednesday.

Read more »

Putin and Xi Hail Growing Friendship and Energy Trade, while Capitol Riot Officers Seek PayoutsThe meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the growing energy trade between the two nations. Meanwhile, officers who defended the US Capitol against rioters are suing to block payouts from a $1.8 billion fund aimed at preventing the misuse of military equipment. Additional news stories include the Republican Party's YOLO caucus, the New York Knicks' improbable comeback, and a film disrupting the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more »

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their Beijing meetingRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a meeting in Beijing where they talked about the growth of their energy trade and friendship.

Read more »

Putin and Xi's Growing Energy Trade and Friendship Highlighted at Beijing MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing, where they discussed their expanding energy trade and the strengthening of their bilateral relationship.

Read more »