Covering shadowy figures and trade ties in Russia, Cannes Film Fest movie and president beefing up on trade, beat-up lawmakers in caps suing, early House Republicans, Kansas grain famers, heart health, clothespin...

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their meeting in Beijing, Officers who defended Capitol from rioters sue to block payouts from $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund, The GOP's YOLO caucus is small but growing, ‘We were attacking Harden’: Knicks, Brunson go after Cavs veteran to key their improbable comeback, Minotaur, about murder and corruption in Putin’s Russia, jolts the Cannes Film Festival, Trump discloses thousands of stock trades, some in companies directly influenced by his policies, A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it’s all captured on camera, 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp, Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it, A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran, Kansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972, What to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in Congo, PCOS is now called PMOS.

What the name change means for care, One Tech Tip: Don’t use rice for your device. Here’s how to dry out your smartphone, Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rall





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Putin might ‘regret’ invading Ukraine, Xi allegedly tells Trump —as Russia faces dire turn in warChina’s Xi Jinping allegedly told President Trump that Russian strongman Vladimir Putin might end up regretting his decision to invade Ukraine.

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Xi and Putin meet to reaffirm China-Russia ties days after Trump's visitChinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday in a meeting meant to reaffirm ties and that takes place only days after a visit by President Donald Trump.

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Xi tells Putin China, Russia should build fairer world order amid surging bilateral tiesWhile hoosting his Russian counterpart in Beijing, China's Xi says the current international situation is fluid and turbulent with 'unilateralism and hegemonism' on the rise, while Putin lauds bilateral ties.

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Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hail ‘highest level’ China-Russia ties in Beijing meetingXi Jinping and Vladimir Putin deepen China-Russia ties, signing 40+ deals, praising energy trade, and presenting a united front on global affairs.

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