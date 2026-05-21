Putin and Xi Hail Their Friendship and Growing Energy Trade at Their Meeting in Beijing, Officers who Defended Capitol from Rioters Sue to Block Payouts from $1.8B 'Anti-Weaponization' Fund, and More

A diverse range of news topics, including updates on the friendship between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, legal action taken by Capitol officers who defended the building from rioters, and gardening tips for mulching your garden beds without harm to plants, are all covered in this news text. Additionally, there are discussions on various other topics such as widespread homeownership among Gen Z women, the death of a Michigan woman whose name inspired a band to fame, and the release of Pope Francis' AI encyclical.

Putin and Xi hail their friendship and growing energy trade at their meeting in Beijing Officers who defended Capitol from rioters sue to block payouts from $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fundLIVE Shirtless fans the stars at MLB stadiums as 'Tarps Off' trend sweeps baseball worldMichigan woman whose name inspired band to become Greta Van Fleet dies at 95Single Gen Z women outpace Gen Z men to homeownership despite overall decline in first-time buyersLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerThe World in PicturesKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonHow to mulch your garden beds without harming plantsPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2





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Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in BeijingRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where they reaffirmed their ties and discussed energy and security as well as their overall relations. Putin's visit to China comes after a sequence of events aimed at cementing Beijing's image as an influential superpower.

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Russian President Putin Meets with Chinese President Xi, discuss bilateral ties and cooperationRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony in Beijing during Putin's visit. The two leaders praised each other and discussed their cooperation in trade and international relations, along with their cooperation in the energy sector.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in BeijingThe agenda centers on energy and security, but the visit primarily serves to strengthen ties and project Chinese global influence.

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Putin and Xi Hail Growing Friendship and Energy Trade, while Capitol Riot Officers Seek PayoutsThe meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the growing energy trade between the two nations. Meanwhile, officers who defended the US Capitol against rioters are suing to block payouts from a $1.8 billion fund aimed at preventing the misuse of military equipment. Additional news stories include the Republican Party's YOLO caucus, the New York Knicks' improbable comeback, and a film disrupting the Cannes Film Festival.

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