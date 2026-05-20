The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping has highlighted the growing energy trade between the two nations. Meanwhile, officers who defended the US Capitol against rioters are suing to block payouts from a $1.8 billion fund aimed at preventing the misuse of military equipment. Additional news stories include the Republican Party's YOLO caucus, the New York Knicks' improbable comeback, and a film disrupting the Cannes Film Festival.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting in Beijing has highlighted the growing energy trade between the two nations, with a focus on increasing cooperation and deepening their strategic partnership.

Officers who defended the US Capitol against rioters are suing to block payouts from a $1.8 billion fund aimed at preventing the misuse of military equipment. The Republican Party's YOLO caucus, a small but growing group, may pose a challenge to former President Donald Trump's congressional agenda. The New York Knicks staged an improbable comeback in their Game 1 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges leading the charge.

The Cannes Film Festival was disrupted by a film titled 'Minotaur,' which explores themes of murder and corruption in Putin's Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been an outspoken advocate for Russian interests, and his visit to China has reinforced the countries' alliance. President Xi Jinping is seeking to establish stable relationships with European Union nations. Officers who defended the Capitol are suing to block payouts from a $1.8 billion fund.

The YOLO caucus is growing and may impact Trump's agenda. The Knicks overcame significant odds to win Game 1. Donald Trump has disclosed thousands of stock trades, including some with companies affected by his policies. A kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale in Chile.

Researchers are developing ways to dry out smartphones after water damage. A large number of bees are clogging traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Recent data suggests that being a night owl is detrimental to heart health. New environmental evidence has emerged from Tehran.

Research suggests that the Bundibugyo virus is causing an Ebola-like outbreak in Congo. Thousands of people attended a prayer rally on the National Mall in Washington. Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have committed to strengthening their relationship. The Knicks hold a slim edge over the Cavaliers in their playoff series.

The Republican Party's caucus may impact Trump's ability to pass legislation. A kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale in Chile. 1 million bees are clogging traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. A photo has emerged showing environmental damage in Tehran due to conflict





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