Putin and Xi: A Strengthening Energy Partnership in Beijing

This article highlights a meeting between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi, where they pledged their commitment to their friendship and the burgeoning energy trade between their nations. The news also mentions the legal action taken by those who defended the Capitol building from the rioters against potential payouts from a fund intended to protect officers.

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(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Nate Billings)San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Nate Billings)Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma Cit





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