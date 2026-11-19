The Russian leader said he didn’t see anything wrong with history repeating itself.

Vladimir Putin let slip his plan to restore Russia’s Cold War dominance after the superpower summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The 74-year-old Russian leader defended a comparison between Thursday’s meeting in Shenzhen, China, and the February 1945 Yalta conference, which left vast swathes of Eastern Europe under Soviet control.

A scene from the Crimean Conference with Prime Minister Winston Churchill, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Marshal Joseph Stalin at the palace in Yalta, where the Big Three met in the second of their wartime conferences, Yalta, Ukraine, early February , 1945. At the eight-day Yalta conference on the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula in the waning days of World War Two, Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin effectively carved up much of the Northern Hemisphere.

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While the meeting led to the formation of the United Nations, it was also seen in Eastern Europe as a betrayal and set the stage for the Soviet Union’s power grab as a world superpower for much of the rest of the 20th century. In 1945, Roosevelt—just two months away from his death, with his focus further East in Japan—and Churchill took Stalin at his word.

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on November 19, 2026 in Shenzhen, China. Putin himself had reportedly first floated the idea of a second Yalta summit in a phone call with Trump in mid-October, Quickly dubbed “Yalta 2.0,” the summit sparked alarm in Ukraine, which feared Putin would persuade Trump and Xi to sell them down the river at the Shenzhen meeting.

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Indeed, bombs continued to rain down on Ukraine as the three men talked in China, and Putin left with a parting shot, vowing a “much more painful” response in the days ahead.

“I want to emphasize this, and I want it to be perfectly clear: there was no division of ​the world into ‘spheres of influence’ at Yalta," Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill pose in front of a sculpture of Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill at Yalta just two weeks before the meeting in China. Kremlin-controlled television aired footage of Putin telling students about the Yalta meeting in an apparently scripted stunt.

“Yalta simply acknowledged the realities that had emerged in the wake of the Second World War. ​What else were they supposed to do —keep the war going?

“Yalta merely codified the existing reality. And in today’s conflicts, too, we will have to come to terms with the realities on the ground. ” Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026.

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“He’s at the big boys table with the other great superpowers,” Alina Polyakova, the president of the Center for European Policy Analysis,The New York Times. “For Putin, it’s credibility, it’s legitimacy. He sees himself as the tsar of an empire rather than the president of a frankly declining” country. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha was quick to point out on Thursday that his country had just knocked out the Crimean Bridge linking Russia to Yalta..

“Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win. ”Putin responded: “Following the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not be negotiating. We will respond to these strikes.

And I want everyone to know this,” he said. There will be no peace any time soon. But Yalta 2.0 may yet be remembered as the beginning of the Soviet Union 2.0. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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