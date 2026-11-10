Putin, 74, Gets Bizarre Monkey Boost in Quest to Cheat Death

The Russian president’s obsession with extending his lifespan has taken an unusual turn.

Vladimir Putin has enlisted thousands of aging monkeys in a bid to cheat death by unlocking the secrets of longevity. Mikhail Kovalchuk, a longtime Putin ally who runs the Moscow-based Kurchatov Institute, one of Russia’s largest state research centers, is overseeing research into the biological mechanisms of aging, with the ultimate aim of understanding how humans might extend their lives.

The project involves examining more than 7,000 monkeys, including an unusual cohort of elderly animals aged between 20 and 30. Researchers are carrying out extensive biochemical, structural, vascular, and neurological examinations to track the aging process and identify what happens to the body as it grows old.

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“We are now screening elderly monkeys to look at all stages of aging,” Kovalchuk told reporters at the Kurchatov Genomic Forum in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency Tass. Kovalchuk has long been regarded as a close friend and informal scientific adviser to Putin, particularly on genetics and other cutting-edge research. His brother, billionaire banker Yury Kovalchuk, is also among the Russian leader’s most powerful and longstanding associates.

Putin, who turned 74 last month and has battled rumors about his health for years, has long been fascinated by the idea of dramatically extending human life. In 2025, the Russian leader was caught on a hot microphone discussing the possibility of humans living to 150 during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Beijing.

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“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become,” Putin told the two leaders, suggesting advances in biotechnology could fundamentally change the limits of human existence.

“People used to rarely live to 70, but now at 70 you are still a child,” he added. Xi appeared receptive to the idea, telling Putin, “In this century, it’s anticipated that it may be possible for people to live to 150 years old. ”At an AI exhibition in Moscow in 2025, after watching a dancing robot perform, the Russian president mused about the possibility of reaching 150 himself.

“It is probably possible to reach 150,” he said. “But, first of all, it will always be too few, just like with money. Always. ” At the same exhibition, Putin declined a health check from an AI-powered “smart cash machine,” which its creators claim can assess users’ health by measuring their pulse and blood pressure.

“I recently had my annual check-up,” said Putin, echoing Donald Trump’s tendency to dismiss questions about his health. “It took two and a half days, including an overnight stay at the clinic. Thank God, everything is fine. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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