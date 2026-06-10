Putah Fire Spreads to Yolo County, Affecting Parts of Northern California

The Putah Fire, which started on Monday morning west of Winters along Highway 128, has now spread to Yolo County and is expected to reach other Northern California counties due to dangerous fire weather conditions. The fire is currently 869 acres and is 25% contained. PG&E has issued shutoffs possible during midweek 'fire weather concerns' in Sonoma, Napa, and other Northern California counties. Firefighters are working to increase containment before the red flag warning conditions reach the region on Wednesday morning. The fire began after an escaped prescribed burn crossed containment lines when winds intensified.

The Putah Fire , which started on Monday morning west of Winters along Highway 128, has now spread to Yolo County and is expected to reach other Northern California counties due to dangerous fire weather conditions .

The fire is currently 869 acres and is 25% contained. PG&E has issued shutoffs possible during midweek 'fire weather concerns' in Sonoma, Napa, and other Northern California counties. Firefighters are working to increase containment before the red flag warning conditions reach the region on Wednesday morning. The fire began after an escaped prescribed burn crossed containment lines when winds intensified





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Putah Fire Yolo County Northern California Fire Weather Conditions Red Flag Warning High Winds Dry Conditions Rapid Fire Spread Difficult Containment Conditions Prescribed Burns Escaped Prescribed Burn Containment Lines Winds Intensified Fire Danger Firefighters Firefighting Equipment Firefighting Techniques Firefighting Strategies Firefighting Tactics Firefighting Techniques Firefighting Strategies Firefighting Tactics Firefighting Techniques Firefighting Strategies Firefighting Tactics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Incoming CME could spark impressive northern lights over the northern US tonightA coronal mass ejection is currently racing toward Earth and could trigger G2 to G3 geomagnetic storm conditions on June 8, potentially boosting aurora displays across northern latitudes.

Read more »

How to Watch France vs. Northern Ireland on TV, Live StreamThe world’s top-ranked nation has one final warm-up match before the start of the World Cup.

Read more »

PG&E shutoffs possible during midweek ‘fire weather concerns’ in Sonoma, Napa, other Northern California countiesDry and gusty conditions are expected to peak across the Bay Area Thursday. Forecasters say high temperatures in Sonoma and Napa counties may fall just short of 100 degrees.

Read more »

Escaped control burn sparks Putah Fire, burning hundreds of acres near WintersAbout 200 firefighters were battling the Putah Fire near Winters on Monday, alongside multiple fire engines and air tankers.

Read more »