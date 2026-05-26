Pussycat Dolls Stun at 2026 American Music Awards

The Pussycat Dolls made a sensational comeback at the 2026 American Music Awards, performing their smash hits alongside Colombian sensation Karol G and Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor.

Nicole Scherzinger , Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt rocked matching red latex bodysuits as they graced the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas , Nevada.

It marked their return to the show as a group for the first time since 2006, following their recent reunion, which was announced in March 2026. The trio performed a medley of their smash hits, including Don't Cha with Busta Rhymes, Buttons, When I Grow Up and Club Song. Missing from the lineup were Pussycat alums Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Carmit Bachar.

Elsewhere during Monday's musical extravaganza, Colombian sensation Karol G, 35, enchanted the audience during her first-ever performance at the show. The songstress shimmered in a skimpy silver dress as she sang Ivonny Bonita from her album Tropicoqueta. Later in the show Karol was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence and Best Latin Album for Tropicoqueta. Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor was also among the performers.

The 35-year-old singer and actress rocked a futuristic silver look that showed off her gym-honed abs. Taylor started off the performance in an alien looking spaceship before taking the stage in the eye-catching look





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Pussycat Dolls Karol G American Music Awards Teyana Taylor Nicole Scherzinger Ashley Roberts Kimberly Wyatt Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Ignotia Artist Award Of Excellence

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