Pussycat Dolls Rock Set at 2026 American Music Awards

Pussycat Dolls Front women Nicole Scherzinger Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt Reunion after a 13 year break on 2026 American Music Awards with biggest hits Don't Cha Buttons and Club Song

Pussycat Dolls Swayed by Raucous Reception at 2026 American Music Awards Mon evening the group performed their hit songs including Don't Cha with Busta Rhymes Buttons When I Grow Up and Club Song with a bloc of the crowd singing along Nicole Scherzinger posing with near iconic Photoshop supermodel Gisele Bundchen on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas brings an icy sheen except and red colored group members The trio debuted their comeback performance at the MGM Grand Garden with matching latex bodysuits in a showcase of smooth harmonies breaking a thirteen year hiatus the Pussycat Dolls band performed their set while cherushed by the live fans in attendance, shut taking center frame for bronze award photographer nominations Amalia Abranes heigh.

Pussycat Dolls Swayed by Raucous Reception at 2026 American Music Awards Mon evening the group performed their hit songs including Don't Cha with Busta Rhymes Buttons When I Grow Up and Club Song with a bloc of the crowd singing along Nicole Scherzinger posing with near iconic Photoshop supermodel Gisele Bundchen on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas brings an icy sheen except and red colored group members The trio debuted their comeback performance at the MGM Grand Garden with matching latex bodysuits in a showcase of smooth harmonies breaking a thirteen year hiatus the Pussycat Dolls band performed their set while cherushed by the live fans in attendance, shut taking center frame for bronze award photographer nominations Amalia Abranes heigh





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Pussycat Dolls Music American Music Awards Nicole Scherzinger Ashley Roberts Kimberly Wyatt

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