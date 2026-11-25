Puss in Boots and Death appear in Fortnite with new skins and accessories inspired by The Last Wish. This event brings animated characters to the battle royale with unique voice lines.

The highly anticipated collaboration between Epic Games and DreamWorks Animation has officially landed in Fortnite , introducing iconic characters from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . Although Puss in Boots is missing from Shrek 5 , this crossover brings him back alongside one of his most recognizable rivals. The partnership introduces Puss as a playable sidekick, complete with voice lines that reflect his confident and playful personality.

Puss in Boots Voice Lines and Reactions

Players can hear the feline hero say "I'm Puss in Boots!" and "Hola, Amigo!" when interacting with him. He also has different reactions, including "Easy Peasy lemon squeezy!" when happy and "You made the cat angry!" when upset. These audio cues are designed to immerse players in the character's established persona from the animated film series.

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Death Skin and Epic Accessories

Additionally, Death is joining Fortnite with his own outfit inspired by his appearance in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . The character comes with the tagline "He whistles. You Run." This ominous presence serves as a direct callback to the film's most tense sequences. Players will also get access to Death's Sickles pickaxe, which features the description "Reap what you sow."

The Last Wish Themed Items

The crossover includes additional accessories inspired by the animated franchise. These include the Bounty In Boots back bling, described as "Eight lives down, one to go," and Puss in Slippers kicks, which carry the tagline "Show'em off." These items allow players to customize their loadouts with specific references to the movie's plot points and character design.

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Antagonist Returns to Battle Royale

Death served as the main antagonist of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . In the film, Death targets Puss after the latter wastes eight of his nine lives. Their confrontation became one of the film's most memorable elements, making their Fortnite reunion a notable addition to the game. The inclusion of both characters highlights the depth of the source material being adapted.

Impact on Fortnite Community

This event marks a significant expansion of Fortnite 's licensing portfolio, drawing fans from multiple animated franchises. The integration of specific dialogue and item descriptions ensures that the collaboration appeals to dedicated viewers of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish . It also serves as a promotional bridge to the upcoming Shrek 5 release, keeping the franchise in the public eye.