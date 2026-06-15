Push Your Pace with This Top 40 Songs Playlist

These tunes are catchy, upbeat, and fun to run to.

. That’s why we’re putting together 90-minute playlists each month chock-full of songs with enough of a beat to keep you moving.

For even more tunes, check out our list of the While top 40 songs have gotten a bad rap in recent years as the indie and alternative music scenes have grown, songs often reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 because they’re incredibly catchy,, you need those pop hits you’ve memorized every word of to power you through. Especially in the summer heat, having a reliable,To that end, I sifted through the chart toppers from the last few years and pulled out nearly 30 of my favorites from hits by Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and Cardi B, to name a few.

So whether you’re trying to get in a run before the heat of the day or during a beach day with your family, here’s a playlist full of top 40 songs to keep you fired up. Matthew Huff is a freelance writer and runner, and he is the author of MARATHONER: What to Expect When Training for and Running a Marathon, published by Rizzoli Publications.

His writing has appeared in Runner's World and BuzzFeed among others, and he is the co-host of “P.S. You're Wrong: A Pop Culture Podcast. ” Originally from Michigan, he now lives and runs in New York City, where he is pursuing a career as an expert chicken tender taster.





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