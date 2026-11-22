Experts urge ministers to revive Thatcher-era law allowing councils to pause £2 billion annual pension payments. Funds would redirect to essential services like waste collection and road repairs for taxpayers.

Government ministers are facing intensified pressure to reactivate a legislative mechanism from the 1980s that would permit local authorities to temporarily halt their mandatory contributions to the Local Government Pension Scheme ( LGPS). Proponents argue that redirecting the £2 billion currently spent on these payments could significantly improve deteriorating municipal services for residents across England and Wales.

The proposal targets the substantial surplus currently held within the LGPS fund. Actuaries and pension experts estimate that the scheme possesses excess funds totaling £128 billion, a figure that significantly exceeds the financial buffer required to guarantee pension payouts for its seven million members. This surplus has sparked a debate regarding the most efficient allocation of taxpayer resources in an era of fiscal constraint.

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Current Financial Pressures on Households

Council tax payers contribute one-fifth of the annual £10 billion that sponsoring employers, including local councils, pay into the LGPS. Critics argue this capital would yield higher immediate value if spent on front-line services such as filling potholes and emptying bins rather than being invested in pension pots. This call for financial relief comes as millions of households endure severe cost-of-living pressures that have squeezed disposable income to breaking points.

Households already facing economic hardship saw their council tax bills rise by an average of 4.9 percent this year. A typical Band D property now incurs an annual tax bill of £2,392. This increase is additive to other significant financial burdens, including a typical annual energy bill of £2,166, which represents a 26 percent jump from the previous quarter. Additionally, mortgage holders face an extra annual cost of £737 due to recent interest rate hikes, while petrol prices have climbed by £6 since the onset of the Iran conflict.

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Expert Advocacy and Political Response

Former pensions minister Ros Altmann has explicitly endorsed the suspension strategy. She stated that a contribution holiday lasting two to three years would be a sensible measure. Altmann emphasized that money extracted from council tax payers is better utilized for social care and immediate community services than for ploughing funds into pension accounts that do not currently require additional capital injection.

The political momentum for this change was highlighted when shadow pensions minister Helen Whately hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday. The event convened LGPS experts, including lawyers and actuaries, to deliberate on mechanisms to reduce employer payments. The session focused on the practicalities of implementing a pause in contributions without jeopardizing the long-term solvency of the pension scheme.

Historical Precedent and Legal Framework

John Clancy, a public pensions expert and former leader of Birmingham City Council, argues that the government cannot dismiss this as merely a local issue. Clancy reviewed the historical context of the law, noting it was changed in 1990 to allow councils to temporarily suspend pension payments. This provision was originally introduced as the controversial community charge, also known as the poll tax, was being implemented across the country.

Clancy asserts that because the mechanism was utilized successfully three decades ago, it remains a viable tool for contemporary financial management. He points to data from Tyne and Wear, where nothing was paid into pension pots between 1990 and 1993. Despite the complete suspension of payments during that period, all retirement benefits were paid in full, and the scheme remained fully funded, demonstrating the robustness of the reserve funds.

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Scheme Mechanics and Future Outlook

Currently, employers contribute 16.5 percent of a worker's salary into the LGPS, while members contribute at least 5.5 percent of their pay. The typical retirement pension for participants is worth £5,000 per year, reflecting the fact that many members work part-time roles. The LGPS has historically delivered strong financial performance, generating average returns of approximately 7 percent per year over the last three decades.

The total assets of the LGPS, including funds from Scotland and Northern Ireland, now stand at £550 billion. With such a vast accumulation of capital, experts like David Bailey argue that cutting contribution rates where possible is a logical financial step. The government has been approached for comment regarding these calls to revive the dormant law, with no official response issued at this time.