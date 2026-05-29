Push for Chicago Bears stadium legislation coming down to the wire in Springfield

The clock is ticking in Springfield on legislation that could determine where the Bears build a new stadium, with state lawmakers facing a Sunday night deadline to pass a deal before the end of their spring session.

The clock is ticking in Springfield on legislation that could determine where the Bears build a new stadium, with state lawmakers facing a Sunday night deadline to pass a deal before the end of their spring session.

Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner , who's been leading the charge on legislation to help the Bears in Illinois is confident they'll get it done. Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers have been negotiating legislation that would provide property tax breaks for a new Bears stadium in Illinois.

The governor has said he expects a deal to get done before the end of the legislative session on Sunday night.

"We've got three days left in the legislative session, and in most cases, three days does not seem like a long time, but in Springfield terms, that is a lifetime," Buckner said. Buckner said lawmakers continue making moves in Springfield to keep the Bears in Illinois and away from Indiana, with the Bears organization coming out last week with a statement calling Arlington Heights, Illinois and Hammond, Indiana, the only two sites under consideration for a new stadium.

"The Chicago Bears have exhausted every opportunity to stay in Chicago, which was our initial goal. There is not a viable site in the city.

As a result, the only sites under consideration are in Arlington Heights and Hammond," the team said in a statement last week. Mark Ganis, who specializes in high-level sports transactions, said crunch time in Springfield could yield a better result.

"Most of the things that get done in the state legislature get done right in the last few days. That's historic. That's year after year after year," he said.

"The good news also here is that it's likely to lead to a narrower, more slimmed-down piece of legislation that is more specific to the issues of the megaprojects. " According to published reports, while state lawmakers originally were focused on a so-called"megaprojects bill" that would allow developers of any projects valued at $100 million or more to negotiate property tax breaks with local governments, they're now considering legislation that would be narrowly tailored on tax breaks specifically for the Bears, while delaying talks on a broader megaprojects bill.

While analysts have said losing the Bears to the suburbs or another state would be a major political blow to Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson, Buckner said state lawmakers are not picking winners or losers in the state capitol. He just doesn't want to lose the Bears to Indiana.

"I've always said that our job is to make sure that the Bears stay here in the state of Illinois," Buckner said. Indiana lawmakers already have passed legislation to help the Bears finance a new stadium across state lines. The Bears have said they expect to make a decision on a new stadium by late spring or early summer. The Illinois General Assembly's spring session ends at midnight on Sunday night.

After that, lawmakers are not expected to return to Springfield until the fall veto session, typically after the November elections. California Assembly approves bill cracking down on restaurant reservation black market





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