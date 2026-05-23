Pursuit of Quadrupling Domestic Nuclear Energy Capacity Unveiled, NRC Streamlining Planned

The text provides updates on the administration's actions to boost domestic nuclear energy and the progress being made in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to streamline the licensing process for advanced nuclear projects.

The text discusses the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) streamlining process after the passing of nuclear energy-related executive orders . It highlights the ambitious plans for building three small test reactors and the proposed public-private partnership with the Department of Energy to further support advanced reactor projects .

The text also mentions changes in the NRC's licensing timeline, increased focus on safety, and the potential implementation of rules to expedite waste disposal and radiation exposure





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Domestic Nuclear Energy Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Streamlining Executive Orders Small Test Reactors Advanced Reactor Projects Waste Disposal Radiation Exposure

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