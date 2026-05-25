Pursuit of Jade Becomes Netflix's First Top 10 Mainland Chinese Drama

Pursuit of Jade is a Mainland Chinese drama that has become the first to crack into Netflix's Top 10, offering a rewarding romance at its core, a deep revenge plot driven by action and intrigue, and features breathtaking cinematography and color grading. The drama was released simultaneously on Netflix and other platforms in China.

Pursuit of Jade is one of the most rewarding discoveries for Netflix users craving something truly different from its typical English-language originals and acquisitions. This has long been the case for K-dramas and, to a lesser extent, J-dramas, but one surprising international presence that struggled to crack into the Netflix Top 10 was that of Mainland Chinese dramas.

C-dramas account for a vast portion of drama television around the world, averaging 30-40 episodes lasting up to an hour, and in the case of Pursuit of Jade, which goes on the higher end of that average with 40-45 minute long episodes in its run. Simultaneously released on Netflix and China's WeTV and iQIYI platforms, Pursuit of Jade is a different sort of beast than even recent hits out of Asia like Korea's The WONDERFOOLS or Japan's Sins of Kujo.

The story is dense, flipping the script by featuring an immensely strong, cute female lead, Fan Changyu and an agile swordsman male lead, Xie Zheng, whose height, eternally perfect hair, and facial features are practically handcrafted to draw the female gaze. While perhaps too lengthy for one singular weekend binge, Pursuit of Jade offers a rewarding romance at its core, a deep revenge plot driven by action and intrigue, and features breathtaking cinematography and color grading.

The humble beginnings of Pursuit of Jade, set in Lin'an, sets up a fun juxtaposition between its leads. Changyu is a butcher's daughter who makes a discovery when she finds Kubo, a mysterious and sickly individual, exiled and in hiding.

The two embark on an unexpected marriage of convenience, but viewers immediately sense the obvious attraction in a slow-burn romance that stays alive while the two pursue their goals: Changyu protecting her business, and Kubo getting revenge for a tragedy that befell his noble family. Pursuit of Jade takes its time bringing viewers along its journey to the truth, such as revealing Kubo's true identity to Changyu, and only the final pair of episodes revealing in full the tragedy that displaced him.

But in the process, it brings the leads together beautifully as Kubo heals and watches Changyu fearlessly defeat debt collectors trying to snatch her home's deed, only to separate them as the tides of war and personal discord approach. But not one to sit idly by, Changyu joins as well, rising in rank and having fleeting reunions as their chemistry simmers, reaching a steamy boiling point in more ways than one by the final episodes.

Plenty happens in Pursuit of Jade beyond contrived events separating and reuniting Changyu and Kubo. While the beginning is charming, with Kubo playing support as Changyu is sufficient to fend off enemies, the story swiftly progresses through a rebellion arc and even a finale involving bloody duels and storming the central palace.

Other romances play out in the show, with troubled ones like Qi Min and Yu Qianqian alongside the adorable bond of Gongsun Yin and Qi Shu, all while a sinister plot spanning a decade and a half involving a royal massacre and a conspiracy to install a puppet emperor. It's wild to think that much of the drama is still lying in wait to be discovered over what's effectively one long season that was broadcast between March 6 and March 26, 2026.

Pursuit of Jade is loaded with satisfying romance, wonderful costume design, fantastic visuals, and some pretty stellar martial arts and general combat choreography throughout, especially when Changyu gets to shine on the battlefield, perfect for Alchemy of Souls fans. But for those eager to watch more, there's plenty of C-drama content to discover, even if Netflix isn't the primary home to check.

Chinese dramas generally thrive on other platforms beyond Netflix, with Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and WeTV being easily the best places to look, and iQIYI being th





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