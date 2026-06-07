'Pursuit implies speed:' Sheriff's office roasts suspect in slow-speed motorcycle chase

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a slow-speed motorcycle chase.

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a slow-speed motorcycle chase, and the sheriff's office didn't hold back on the opportunity to turn the crime into a punch line.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. —

"Well she didn't exactly spot it first, she heard its unmuffled backfiring well before she saw it," the release said. "But this was no ordinary high-octane crotch rocket. This was a rusty parts bike with what sounded like a weed eater motor attached, which we will henceforth refer to as Blowby Betty.

" The incident was caught on cruiser dashcams. In the video, deputies are seen trying to pull over the rider, identified as 33-year-old Brian Swartz, but he drives away — very slowly. Deputies followed, but don't call it a pursuit, says the sheriff's office.

"A pursuit implies speed. This was more of a guided neighborhood tour, topping out at a brisk 40mph before settling into a relaxed 15mph through Hidden Trails Park as his sputtering steed begged for mercy," the release reads.

"The takeaway: Fleeing from law enforcement is a dangerous, deadly and terrible idea at any speed. Don't attempt the impossible, especially on a motorcycle that can be outrun by a brisk jog," said the sheriff's office. , Swartz is charged with fleeing and operating without a driver's license and was released from jail on a $2,800 bond.

Two people are in custody and police are searching for two other suspects following a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and shut down a major Ohio highwA large fight at St. Catharine's FunFest in Bexley led to the event being shut down, according to a post the mayor of Bexley made on social media. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bosnia's World Cup pursuit begins at a home-away-from home in the American MidwestFar from its European homeland, Bosnia and Herzegovina has zealous fans in the American Midwest as it prepares for its second World Cup

Read more »

Northbound 405 Freeway in Westchester remains closed for investigation into police pursuit, deadly shootingThe California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for the freeway at Howard Hughes Parkway due to police activity. All lanes will remain closed until further notice.

Read more »

Police in pursuit of carjacking suspect through Los AngelesPolice officers are pursuing a carjacking suspect in a white pickup truck throughout Los Angeles.

Read more »

79-year-old Florida man caught holding his genitals on lawn in front of teens: sheriffA Florida man was caught holding his genitals while watering his lawn in front of teenage girls, according to authorities.

Read more »