Pursuing a Relationship Outside of Marriage: A Cautionary Tale

A reader shares her feelings of guilt and longing for a local man while her husband is in remission from prostate cancer. Bel Mooney advises caution and warns that pursuing a relationship outside of marriage could lead to unhappiness and turmoil.

Bel Mooney responds to a reader who is experiencing strong feelings for a local man while her husband is in remission from prostate cancer and she is cancer-free.

The reader feels guilty about her feelings but wants to experience more in life. Bel advises caution and warns that pursuing a relationship with the single man could lead to unhappiness, guilt, and turmoil in the reader's life. Bel understands the reader's longing for more life and excitement but believes that an affair would not bring the joy she seeks





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Infidelity Marriage Relationships Longing Guilt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Relationship Cost of Avoiding Family BoundariesClose family relationships can be a source of strength, but unclear boundaries can quietly create resentment and strain intimate partnerships.

Read more »

Kyle Cooke's Marriage to Ciara and Amanda Batula's Relationship DynamicsReality TV star Kyle Cooke's marriage to Ciara and his relationship with Amanda Batula have been making headlines in recent weeks. Kyle was spotted having a drink at a bar in New York City, where he drew attention to his outfit from the recent reunion episode of his show. Ciara had suggested that Amanda might be the 'best' type of woman for Kyle, as she was not confrontational and would allow Kyle to be the star of the relationship. Meanwhile, a separate news report emerged about the death of NHL's Claude Lemieux.

Read more »

Broken fingers and busted cameras: Photojournalists say ICE targeted them during wild clash outside Delaney HallThe First Amendment freedom of the press was not enough to shield photojournalists from assault by ICE agents outside Delaney Hall late on Thursday night.

Read more »

Protesters gather again outside Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark after night of clashesProtesters continued to gather Friday outside Delaney Hall after days of sometimes violent clashes with federal ICE officers.

Read more »