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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Clementine and Valentine Nixon escaped to the remote forests of New Zealand to make a pleasant, dreamy album that leans into atmosphere over substance.

, that almost feels like slipping into a lucid dream. A waltzing guitar, threadbare percussion, and Clementine and Valentine Nixon’s glimmering vocals all drop out at once, and for about thirty seconds it feels like you might be all alone. Delicate windchimes jangle in the distance and a spare synth hums softly, but on the off-chance you hear any voices, they’re just the ones in your head.

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You get used to this twilight daze until, right on cue, the Nixons pick things back up right where they left off, reflecting on versions of themselves rooted in the past: “Last year I felt dead inside / Now I’m feeling so alive. ” As sisters and creative collaborators, there’s nobody that New Zealand’s Clementine and Valentine Nixon trust more than each other.