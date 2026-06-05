Army veteran Teddy Daniels took issue with the Maine Democrat's reported Reddit post in an article for The Wall Street Journal last week.

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee in Maine's U.S. Senate race, reportedly mocked a wounded Army soldier in a 2019 Reddit post. The Army soldier Senate candidate Graham Platner reportedly mocked has spoken out about the Maine Democrat’s raging Reddit post.for The Wall Street Journal last week.

A since-deleted post archived by The Maine Monitor shows Platner, a fellow veteran,“Mr. Platner presents himself as a savior for working-class Americans while his background screams the opposite and his offensive comments about fellow veterans—including me—speak poorly of his character,” Daniels wrote. Platner reportedly called Daniels a “dumb motherf*cker” who didn’t deserve to live. Footage of the attack shows the soldier calling out for help with an apparent gunshot wound as bullets whiz by.

“At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt,” Platner wrote, according to The Maine Monitor. “Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible sh*t decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.

”The Webster Town Board approved the removal of an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Town Hall premises during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The city's oldest gay-owned and operated bar is reopening its doors later this month after undergoing a major reorganization and rebranding. Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Wegmans temporarily pulls store-brand ranch and light ranch dressings from shelves





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