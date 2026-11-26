Purdy and the 49ers prepare for another tough test against Seahawks' stout defense
- The San Francisco 49ers passed the first of back-to-back tests against two of the NFL's top defenses with flying colors as Brock Prudy |a...
passed the first of back-to-back tests against two of the NFL's top defenses with flying colors as Brock Prudy"He's playing with confidence. He understands the offense.
He's confident in the offense, and he owns the offense," tight endsaid.
"When he goes out there, and he just has this aura you know in the huddle. Kind of like aaura. And everybody's locks eyes with him. We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special.
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