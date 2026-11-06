Purdue vs Maryland Preview: Boilermakers Seek Win Against Fired-Coached Terps

Purdue faces Maryland on October 31, 2026, at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers aim to break a two-game losing streak against a struggling Terps team under interim leadership.

Purdue University will host the Maryland Terrapins at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in a critical Homecoming matchup that carries significant momentum implications for the Boilermakers. Head coach Barry Odom aims to snap a two-game losing streak following defeats to Washington and Penn State, seeking to stabilize a season that has seen its share of volatility. The Teripps arrive in West Lafayette with a 2-6 record and an empty coaching chair, having already parted ways with their head coach during the season.

Purdue Football Needs Momentum

Purdue University enters this contest with a desperate need to return to the win column after falling back-to-back to conference rivals. The Boilermakers are looking to leverage the home-field advantage at Ross-Ade Stadium, where they will play only two more times in 2026. Securing a victory against Maryland is viewed as essential for generating positive energy before a grueling final stretch of the season. The coaching staff hopes that a win will provide the structural stability needed to navigate the remainder of the conference schedule with confidence.

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Maryland Terps Struggle With Record

The Maryland Terrapins present a fragile opponent as they attempt to salvage their season after firing their head coach. Entering the game with a 2-6 record, the Terps are fighting to improve their standing despite the significant disruption caused by the coaching change. This contest serves as one of the final home games for Purdue, adding an emotional layer to the rivalry. Maryland must overcome a losing mindset and a lack of consistent performance to compete effectively against a Boilermaker team eager to bounce back.

Key Players Impacting the Game

Washington remains a central figure for Maryland's passing attack, having thrown for 1,805 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight games. However, his consistency has been questionable, particularly against Big Ten opponents where he has recorded only three scoring strikes with seven picks. Chris Durr Jr. leads the receiving corps with 58 catches for 638 yards and four touchdowns, yet he has gone touchdown-less in his last three games. Williams provides a steady ground threat, averaging 67.6 yards per game and 5.93 yards per carry, which could exploit Purdue's run defense struggles.

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Purdue Stars Seek Redemption

Ryan Browne has been a bright spot for Purdue University, showing marked improvement in decision-making before struggling in the last two games with four interceptions. Fame Ijeboi has rushed for 588 yards and nine touchdowns but was stifled by defensive pressure and offensive line issues in recent losses. Asaad Waseem leads the team with 41 receptions for 652 yards, though he seeks to add to his single touchdown statistic. The Boilermaker offense must find rhythm against a Maryland defense led by edge rusher Elee, who has 3.5 sacks, and linebacker Wingate, who leads the team with 49 tackles.

Weather And Broadcast Logistics

Football fans in West Lafayette will experience typical late autumn conditions with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees for the duration of the game. Attendees planning to tailgate are advised to bring extra layers as the chill sets in during the afternoon kickoff. The game will be broadcast locally on 96.5 FM WAZY, 100.9 FM WKJG, 1260 AM WNDE, 99.5 FM WFNB, and 1450 AM WXVW, with national coverage available on SiriusXM Channel 257. This matchup marks a pivotal moment for Purdue's coaching staff to demonstrate resilience and strategic depth against a disorganized opponent.