Purdue University travels to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off to face DePaul University. Analysis of player matchups, defensive stats, and expected game outcomes.

Purdue University will travel from West Lafayette, Indiana, to sunny Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where the Boilermakers are set to face DePaul University on Tuesday. This matchup serves as a significant early-season test for Matt Painter's squad, which is aiming to secure its sixth consecutive Midseason Tournament championship title. The Boilermakers will encounter a DePaul Blue Demons roster that features substantial talent and one of the most statistically formidable defensive units in the entire college basketball landscape.

DePaul Blue Demons Roster Analysis

DePaul enters this contest with a backcourt and frontcourt anchored by high-impact transfers and consistent performers. Cotton, a first-team All-Southland and All-Defensive Team selection from the 2025-26 campaign after transferring from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, leads the Blue Demons in scoring. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 40 percent from three-point range. His scoring ability provides DePaul with a reliable offensive engine against tough defensive pressure.

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The frontcourt presents a unique challenge due to the presence of multiple seven-footer threats. Gwath, the 2025 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year from San Diego State, brings elite rim protection to Chicago. He averages 2.4 blocks per game, a figure that ranks among the top 20 nationally, and contributes 10 points per game in the post. He has recorded three blocks in three separate games this year, establishing himself as a dominant interior presence. Fabian Flores, another transfer, adds further size to the DePaul lineup, creating a double-digit tallness issue for opposing centers.

Playmaking and perimeter shooting are bolstered by Meeusen, who is flourishing in his first season after transferring from Arizona State. The guard averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting above 87 percent from the free-throw line. He serves as the primary facilitator who brings the team together. Additionally, a veteran guard on the roster is effective on both ends, scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 steals per contest. This player has recorded at least two steals in three of DePaul's five games, including five steals against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

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Purdue Boilermakers Key Matchups

Daniel Jacobsen has taken a massive leap forward from last season, playing like one of the most improved players in college basketball. The 7-foot-4 center is averaging 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest for the Boilermakers and has already recorded a pair of double-doubles in the first six games. This upcoming clash against DePaul will arguably be his greatest challenge. Jacobsen must navigate the defensive presence of two talented seven-footers, Gwath and Fabian Flores, while staying out of foul trouble will be critical for the junior.

Gicarri Harris has emerged as a crucial offensive contributor since entering the starting lineup. Although he struggled initially, Harris has played with a major chip on his shoulder since coming off the bench in earlier rotations. The junior guard has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, highlighted by a 23-point, five-rebound, and four-assist performance against Ohio. Harris has been excellent driving the basketball, resulting in easy baskets or sprayout threes for his teammates, providing Purdue with essential perimeter scoring.

Benter is impacting the game in multiple ways as a do-it-all forward for Purdue. He serves as a solid defender and might be the Boilermakers' top passer offensively. Benter can also space the floor due to his ability to knock down open threes. For the season, he is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His versatility allows him to fill the stat sheet and provide secondary ball-handling duties when primary guards face defensive pressure.

Defensive Battle and Strategic Outlook

DePaul has allowed just 54.2 points per game this season, which ranks third nationally. Teams are shooting a paltry 33.9 percent against them, another top-five number in the country. This defensive efficiency has been achieved despite DePaul not playing the greatest competition, yet it should not completely diminish what the Blue Demons have accomplished defensively. The statistical dominance suggests that Purdue's offense will need to operate at a high level of precision to generate quality looks.

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Matt Painter has instructed the Boilermakers to take good shots, especially against quality defensive opponents like DePaul. Painter does not want players to pass up open looks because of the fear of not getting a better opportunity. When the Boilers get a decent look at the basket, the expectation is that the shot will go up. This strategy is vital to breaking down a defense that thrives on forcing low-percentage attempts and tight spacing.

The Boilermakers also need strong minutes from the backup five spot, whether that comes from Enzo Shahrvin or Raleigh Burgess. Purdue did a great job down low against Gonzaga's Braden Huff and Massamba Diop in the season opener, but this will be another tough task against a larger and more versatile DePaul frontcourt. The ability to manage foul trouble for the starting big men while maintaining interior physicality will be a decisive factor in the outcome of this Fort Myers Tip-Off contest.