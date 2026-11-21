Luke Ertel, a freshman who hadn't made more than one 3 in any of his five previous games, made 8 of 10 from distance. The Purdue individual record is nine 3-pointers, held by Carsen Edwards and Mason Gillis.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Luke Ertel brings the ball upcourt in the second half of play during a men's college basketball game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 20, 2026, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Reserve guard Luke Ertel scored 24 points, all on 3-pointers, Purdue buried a school-record 21 3s and the Boilermakers raced past Oakland 95-49 on Friday night. Ertel, a freshman who hadn’t made more than one 3 in any of his five previous games, made 8 of 10 from distance. The Purdue individual record is nine 3-pointers, held by Carsen Edwards and Mason Gillis.

Also read How to Watch Purdue vs. Oakland With TV, Radio, Key Stats & Preview

Daniel Jacobsen had 16 points and nine rebounds for Purdue . Caden Pierce scored 13 points and Gicarri Harris 11. Purdue made 9 of 20 3-pointers in the first half, including 4 of 5 by Ertel. A pair of 9-0 runs helped the Boilermakers take a 47-17 lead at halftime.

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Purdue shot 53% from the field and held Oakland to 20% before the intermission. The Boilermakers scored 24 points on a series of eight made 3-pointers in 14 attempts that extended their lead from 34 points to 51 points in the middle of the second half. The Golden Grizzlies visit Houston on Nov. 27.

The Purdue logo is displayed on a game ball as it bounces on the court in the second half of play during a men’s college basketball game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 20, 2026, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.