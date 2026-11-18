The Boilermakers head to Fishers, Ind., this weekend to participate in the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament.

Purdue defeated both Michigan and USC in the regular season. If the Boilermakers win their first match, they will advance to play No. 4 seed Oregon.

The Ducks won the regular-season meeting in Eugene, reverse sweeping the Boilers. Purdue Redshirt Freshman Sienna Foster serves during the NCAA volleyball match. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Although Purdue lost the Monon Spike to arch-rival Indiana on Tuesday night, it still ended the season on a high note. TheIt's particularly impressive because Dave Shondell's team finished the season playing five of its final six matches away from Holloway Gymnasium.

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Purdue was the only team in the Big Ten forced to play five road games in a six-game stretch. Purdue ended the season with an 18-8 overall record. It is a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but its hopes of hosting the first two rounds may hang in the balance of a strong Big Ten Tournament run. Entering this week, Purdue was No. 19 in the RPI.

According to ESPN's Bracketology from last week, the Boilermakers were the last No. 4 seed in the field. A loss to Indiana could drop them outside the top 16, which would mean they would have to travel to play in the NCAA Tournament.

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However, if the Boilers can defeat Michigan or USC and then defeat Oregon in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament, it might be enough to get a No. 4 seed and host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium. Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectMatch 2: #14 Rutgers vs. #11 Michigan State : #5 Purdue vs. Match 1 winner : #6 Minnesota vs. Match 3 winner Match 9: #2 Penn State vs. Match 6 winner Tuesday, Nov. 24 : Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner : Match 12 winner vs. Match 13 winner