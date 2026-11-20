Purdue University professor Julie Tkach, her husband Thomas, and their two daughters were found dead in their West Lafayette home. The investigation into the murders and suicide remains ongoing.

Purdue University professor Julie Tkach, her husband Thomas Tkach, and their two daughters were found dead inside their residence in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Thursday, November 19. The tragic discovery occurred following a desperate 911 call made by one of the daughters, who reported that her father was armed and threatening violence against the family. The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement and emergency services who arrived at the scene to find four lifeless bodies inside the home.

Investigation Details and Immediate Response

The official investigation into the killings began around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, after the LaPorte County Coroner's Office was notified of the deaths. Police confirmed the fatalities but have not yet released any comments regarding a possible motive for the massacre. As of the latest updates, the specific causes and manners of death for the four victims remain undisclosed pending further forensic examination and official coroner reports.

Also read Coroner: Four found dead, including 2 girls, at West Lafayette home

Stakeholder Positions and Community Reactions

Officials with Purdue University confirmed that Julie Tkach, aged 53, served as a clinical assistant professor at the institution within the department of hospitality and tourism management. She was first employed by the college in 2024. In a formal statement, the university expressed deep sadness over the tragedy, offering condolences and support to her colleagues, peers, students, and all others affected by the loss of Julie and her family members during this devastating time.

A colleague named Ashcraft issued a public message thanking every person who tried to help the Tkach family in the months leading up to the tragedy. She urged the community to recognize that any interaction, whether providing a safe place for the girls, talking to them after class, or simply listening, mattered significantly. Ashcraft emphasized that the awful nature of domestic violence often prevents outsiders from reaching out to those suffering from abuse before a tragedy occurs.

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Real-World Impact and Broader Context

While the primary focus remains on the West Lafayette incident, authorities in Ohio have also identified three victims found in a different home following mysterious 911 calls. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of a 22-month-old boy and his two grandparents, Melissa E. Campbell and Gale F. Sanders. In that separate case, Kozzar Thomas, aged 51, allegedly killed his family members before taking his own life, as indicated by recordings of the distressing call received by dispatchers.

The West Lafayette investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Authorities have requested that the media and public allow the investigation to proceed without interference. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988, or by chatting online with a trained counselor.