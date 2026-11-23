Purdue University professor Julie Tkach and her two teenage daughters died in an apparent murder-suicide in West Lafayette, Indiana, authorities say.

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK .

Also read Purdue University professor and her family found shot dead inside home

A Purdue University professor and her two teenage daughters were killed in an apparent murder-suicide last week after the father reportedly opened fire on his family before turning the gun on himself, according to Preliminary autopsy results identified the mother as Julie Tkach, 53, of West Lafayette, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, with her death ruled a homicide, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office said Friday. Julie was a clinical assistant professor in Purdue University's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The father, Thomas Tkach, 51, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. He was employed by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office as a courthouse security officer after previously serving as a jail deputy, according to local outlet Star City News.

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, KANSAS CONVICTED FELON, SEX OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY KILLS FELLOW FAMILY MEMBERS BEFORE TAKING HIS OWN LIFE: POLICETheir daughter, Katharyn, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, while their other daughter, Lauren, 16, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said. West Lafayette Police said the family members were found inside their West Lafayette-area home Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 8:30 p.m. The coroner's office was subsequently notified of multiple deaths at roughly 1:50 a.m. Thursday.obtained by Star City News, authorities received a separate concerning call shortly before the bodies were discovered.

A dispatcher described receiving a call from one of the daughters.

"She advised that her father had a gun and was threatening to shoot the family. I heard multiple gunshots go off and the line is now silent," the recording said. Julie Tkach and her daughters, Katharyn, 17, and Lauren, 16, were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their West Lafayette, Indiana, home. While officials have not disclosed a motive behind the killings, the coroner’s office urged anyone struggling with mental health challenges to seek help through available resources.

Residents can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Indiana State Police is leading the investigation because Thomas Tkach was employed by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. The West Lafayette Police Department described the incident as a"terrible night" that deeply affected its personnel, as well as those at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, which also responded to the scene.

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"Many people on my team and other teams have had a very difficult time with the incident that took place on Wednesday night," the sheriff’s office said. "The things seen and heard the other night will be remembered for the rest of their lives," the office added. Julie Tkach, a Purdue University professor, and her husband, Thomas Tkach, a courthouse security officer, were found dead in their West Lafayette, Indiana, home last week.

According to LinkedIn, Julie had spent more than 20 years teaching and mentoring students in the hospitality industry. Prior to Purdue, she worked at"The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office extends its deepest condolences to all who have been impacted by this tragedy. These deaths have affected many people across our community, including friends, neighbors, and others who knew the family," the office said.

The emergency response required a multi-agency effort involving the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, West Lafayette Police Department, Indiana State Police, emergency medical services, fire crews and the coroner's office, according to West Lafayette police.