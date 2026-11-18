Purdue secures third straight victory over Lipscomb despite halftime struggles. Antione West Jr. leads scoring with 27 points while Daniel Jacobsen dominates the glass with a double-double performance.

On November 17, 2026, the Purdue Boilermakers secured their third consecutive victory by defeating the Lipscomb Bisons in a hard-fought contest at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Head Coach Matt Painter praised his squad's resilience after they overcame a significant second-half deficit to close out the game. The win continues a positive trend for the program, though the performance revealed specific areas requiring immediate attention for future matchups.

West Jr. and Jacobsen Lead Balanced Offensive Attack

The Boilermakers utilized a highly balanced offensive attack to secure the win, with junior guard Antione West Jr. emerging as the primary scoring threat. West Jr. finished the night with a game-high 27 points, providing the offensive spark that the team needed to maintain control during critical stretches. His ability to penetrate the defense and create scoring opportunities set the tone for the rest of the roster.

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Center Daniel Jacobsen delivered a monster performance from the frontcourt, recording his second double-double of the season. He contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with seven assists and two blocks, showcasing a well-rounded skill set. Jacobsen effectively picked his spots when attacking the basket and demonstrated patience in knowing when to kick out to teammates for three-point shots.

Supporting the stars, Gicarri Harris provided a significant lift off the bench with 16 points. Senior guard C.J. Cox added 12 points to the tally, while Jack Benter contributed 11 points, ensuring that the Bisons could not exploit any single weak link in Purdue's lineup. This depth allowed the Boilermakers to maintain their composure even when Lipscomb attempted to rally.

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Painter Addresses Defensive Inconsistencies and Halftime Struggles

Despite the victory, Head Coach Matt Painter was critical of his starting lineup's performance in the final minutes of the first half. The Boilers jumped out to a commanding 40-14 advantage early in the game, but they failed to extend the lead before the break. Lipscomb trimmed the halftime margin to 15 points, a development that Painter attributed to a lack of execution by the starters.

"The thing for us is that the starters finished the first half. We expected them to take that lead, and they struggled," Painter stated during the postgame press conference. He emphasized that established teams must have the ability to close out leads and prevent opponents from staying within striking distance. The starters' inability to capitalize on their early dominance allowed Lipscomb to remain in the contest.

Defensive inconsistencies were also a major concern for the coaching staff. Lipscomb utilized their well-coached system to pass and move the basketball effectively, closing the gap to just five points at one stage in the second half. Painter noted that while the team was solid on the ball at times, they were inconsistent in other moments, allowing the Bisons to stay competitive until Purdue went on a decisive 6-0 run.

Rebounding Dominance and Three-Point Shooting Turnaround

A pivotal factor in Purdue's success was their overwhelming dominance on the glass, where they outrebounded Lipscomb by a massive margin of 42-20. This physical superiority allowed the Boilers to control the pace of the game and limit Lipscomb's second-chance opportunities. The difference in total rebounds exceeded Lipscomb's entire rebound count, a statistic that Painter identified as the key to their victory.

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Additionally, the Boilers addressed a significant shooting slump from beyond the arc. Entering the game, Purdue was shooting below 29 percent from three-point range, but they found their rhythm against Lipscomb by going 14-of-29 from long distance. This efficiency, combined with their rebounding advantage, neutralized Lipscomb's own three-point threat, where they shot 13-of-37.

The focus on driving to the paint also paid dividends. By getting the ball inside to players like Jacobsen and West Jr., Purdue forced the defense to collapse, creating open looks for perimeter shooters. The Boilers scored 20 second-chance points compared to Lipscomb's 13, further demonstrating how their interior aggression translated into overall team success and secured the win.