Purdue Coach Barry Odom Fires Defensive Coordinator Kevin Kane

The Boilermakers have moved on from defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, effective immediately. Purdue is 3-6 and still has three games on the schedule.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. An announcement was made by the university on Sunday, one day after the BoilermakersNo further details have been provided regarding Purdue's plan for defensive coordinator at the time of this initial report.

Kane was hired by head coach Barry Odom following the 2025 season. Former defensive coordinator Mike Scherer left the program to return to UNLV after his lone season with the Boilermakers. It was a hire that drew plenty of criticism at the time, and didn't gain any popularity with Purdue's performance through the first nine games. The Boilermakers are 3-6 on the season and have lost three straight games to Washington, Penn State and Maryland.

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Purdue surrendered 31 points or more in all three of those losses. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Purdue's defense is allowing 32.3 points per game this season, ranking 17th in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers also ranked 17th in rushing defense, 17th in passing defense and 18th in total defense. Kane was Purdue's defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024 under previous head coach Ryan Walters.

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He did not have any success in his prior stint in West Lafayette, a major reason why Odom's decision to bring him back was so unpopular. A move this late in the season may not do much for the Boilermakers, who have games against Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana remaining on the schedule.

However, it's a sign that Odom was willing to make a difficult decision and will look ahead to fixing Purdue's issues on the defensive end. Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers.

Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.