Purdue Boilermakers vs Maryland Terrapins: Week 10 Matchup Preview and Analysis

Purdue faces Maryland to break a two-game losing streak in Big Ten conference action. Analysis of quarterback Malik Washington and defensive threats for Week 10.

Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on October 10, 2026, to host Maryland for Homecoming week. The Boilermakers aim to snap a two-game losing streak and even their Big Ten record at 3-3. Maryland arrives with a struggling record but brings a fresh coaching dynamic. The Terps have navigated significant staff changes following a difficult start to the season. This contest represents a critical juncture for both programs in the conference standings.

Purdue Seeks Momentum at Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue seeks to regain conference footing after a trip to Penn State and a bye week. A victory would stabilize their position in the Big Ten standings. The team needs to capitalize on home field advantage to build confidence. The Boilermakers have shown resilience in previous matchups but must improve consistency. Winning this game is essential for maintaining postseason aspirations.

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Maryland Interim Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahm Takes Leadership

Maryland athletic department appointed Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahm as interim head coach after a 2-5 start. Head coach Mike Locksley departed following a period of underperformance. The Terps showed fight in their first game under Abdul-Rahm. They lost 20-17 to Illinois but demonstrated improved effort. This transition aims to revitalize a program that has won only two conference games in three years.

Malik Washington Statistics Drive Maryland Offense

Quarterback Malik Washington remains the primary weapon for the Maryland offense. Through eight games, he has thrown for 1,805 yards with nine touchdowns. He has also thrown seven interceptions during this span. Washington added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His performance is below his 2025 freshman stats of 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns. Purdue must prepare for his ability to extend plays with his arm and legs.

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Red Zone Defense Vulnerabilities Define Both Teams

Maryland possesses the worst red zone defense in the Big Ten this season. Opponents score touchdowns 79.2 percent of the time inside the 20-yard line. Purdue has allowed touchdowns on 75 percent of their red zone trips. Maryland has conceded points on 23 of 24 trips inside the red zone. This trend suggests high-scoring potential if defenses continue to falter in critical situations.

Freshman Zion Elee Creates Pressure on Offensive Line

Defensive lineman Zion Elee leads Maryland with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. The former five-star prospect has forced three fumbles through eight games. His ability to disrupt plays makes him a key threat for Purdue. The Boilermaker offensive line must establish control to neutralize his impact. Elee's motor and skill set are unusual for a freshman player.

Big Ten Conference Standings Implications

Both Maryland and Michigan State are 0-5 in conference play entering Week 10. Maryland is one of two winless teams remaining in the Big Ten. This matchup offers a rare opportunity for either side to avoid a winless conference season. The Terps have struggled historically with only two conference wins over three years. Purdue looks to use this opportunity to build momentum for the rest of the season.