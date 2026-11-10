Purdue Boilermakers Secure First Season Win Against Illinois State

Purdue earned its first victory of the season after a lineup change by head coach Matt Painter, featuring new starters Antione West Jr. and Jack Benter. Daniel Jacobsen led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds, while West added 17 points and Benter contributed 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists. The Boilermakers held Illinois State to 5-of-25 from three-point range, emphasizing defensive focus on perimeter shooting.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a disappointing night on Friday, Purdue got into the win column for the first time this season. The Boilermakers Daniel Jacobsen was a monster in the post again, scoring 20 points and collecting seven rebounds.

Antione West Jr. and Jack Benter both earned their first starts of the season and delivered in big ways. West finished with 17 points and Benter had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. What did head coach Matt Painter have to say after the game? Here are a few key quotes from the postgame presser.

Also read How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois State With TV, Radio, Stats & Preview

Painter rolled with a different starting lineup on Monday night. West ran the point over Omer Mayer and Benter started at the three instead of Gicarri Harris. C.J. Cox, Caden Pierce and Jacobsen all remained in the starting lineup.

"There's no doubt there needed to be a change," Painter said. "I always talk about the positives from the people who come off the bench and positives from the people who start. You're trying to get people going and you're starting them, it's also that maybe these guys can play better coming off the bench.

" One skill that Painter likes from both Benter and West is their ability to pass. He believes they are the two best on the team right now, which helps Purdue's ball movement and creating open shots.

" ability to pass, his ability to stretch the defense. I would probably say our two best passers are him and Antione," Painter said.

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"They see more than others. "Illinois State entered Monday's game shooting just under 51% from behind the three-point line. The Boilermakers took that away, holding the Redbirds to 5-of-25 from behind the arc. Two of those triples were banked in and one came late in the game.

Taking away the three-point shot was somehting Purdue wanted to do defensively from the start of the game.

"They struggled from three, but that's what we were really focused on ... they were, at one time, 14-of-17 from two. " Painter said. "They had a lot of success, but we wanted them to stay right there. They had success, but we didn't feel like they could beat us with twos.

"We were able to not let them get going. They have two bank-in threes. I thought our defense was pretty good.

" Illinois State still shot 46.9% from the floor, but the 20% from three-point range made a difference. Plus, the Redbirds attempted only 11 free throws for the game. Enzo Shahrvin struggled in Purdue's opener against Gonzaga and didn't play in Friday's loss to Valparaiso. He played fewer than six minutes on Monday night, but he provided a nice spark off the bench.

Shahrvin wasn't perfect, but he showcased his athleticism and was productive in abbreviated minutes. He had four rebounds and two steals and looked much more comfortable on the defensive end.

"It's kind of one of those back-handed deals where Daniel has emerged. If he's going to play that way, I don't know if I can play two guys along with Daniel," Painter said.

"Gave him a crack and he has four rebounds, two steals and three fouls. But he's learning the game. There's an adjustment when Americans go overseas and play FIBA basketball. There just is.

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That's where he is, but it's a little bit harder because Daniel has emerged.

" There's going to be a learning curve with Shahrvin. Once he catches up to speed, he might be a much more effective player off the bench for the Boilers.

Finally, after two games in which Purdue struggled to knock down the three-point shot, it was able to convert from behind the arc. The Boilers didn't make a ton of threes, converting on just 8-of-19, but the 42.1% mark was a much-needed change.

"I thought we got some good shots. I think for their sanity," Painter said.

"When you're not that good of a shooter and you're shooting, that's the coach's fault. The guys who are taking shots for us from three are good three-point shooters.

"I don't care who you are as a team, if you have those kind of numbers ... it starts to mess with you. Just to see the ball go in and take what the defense gives you. It was good for our guys.

" West knocked down three, Benter made two and Pierce, Jacobsen and Luke Ertel all hit one. Will that breed more confidence in those shots moving forward? Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football.

He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.