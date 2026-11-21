Purdue Boilermakers dropped to 3-8 after Wisconsin Badgers rushed for 381 yards at Ross-Ade Stadium. Third-down breakdowns and missed scoring chances sealed another lopsided loss.

The Purdue Boilermakers fell to 3-8 on the season after a one-sided loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin dominated nearly every phase of the game, and Purdue struggled with the same problems that had surfaced throughout the year. The result gave the Badgers a strong final tune-up before their rivalry game against Minnesota the following week.

Purdue trailed 21-3 early and never recovered. A small crowd watched the Boilermakers struggle to move the ball and stop the run, and the outcome was largely decided by the time the second half began. For Purdue, the loss served as an appropriate closing chapter to a disappointing campaign.

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Wisconsin Rushing Attack Overpowered the Purdue Defense

Wisconsin ran the ball at will, and the Purdue defense could not slow the Badgers down. Running back Darrion Dupree gained 125 yards and scored two touchdowns on 16 carries. Quarterback Colton Joseph added 187 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries with his legs.

As a team, Wisconsin finished with 381 rushing yards, its highest total of the season. It was also the first time the Badgers topped 350 rushing yards in a game since the 2021 season. The output showed that Wisconsin did not rely on a single ball carrier to win the battle on the ground.

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Purdue also struggled to get off the field on third down. Wisconsin converted 12 of 16 third-down chances, and one of the Badgers' stops came on a kneel at the end of the game. The Boilermakers have not been able to get consistent stops in that situation at any point this season.

Purdue Missed Chances to Get Back Into the Game

Purdue had openings to climb back into the contest, but it could not convert them into points. Quarterback Ryan Browne directed a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 21-10. That drive showed the offense could move the ball against the Badgers when it was executing well.

The Boilermakers then forced a Wisconsin punt with more than five minutes left in the first half. Purdue received the ball to open the third quarter, giving it a chance to get within striking distance. Instead, the offense came up empty on its final drive of the second quarter and failed to produce anything on its first drive of the third quarter.

Purdue never got closer than an 11-point deficit. Those missed opportunities turned a competitive stretch into another frustrating result for a team that has now lost eight games this season.

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Antonio Harris Offered a Rare Spark for Purdue

Running back Antonio Harris was one of the few bright spots for the Boilermakers in the loss. Harris finished the game with 20 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards on nine total touches. His numbers were modest, but he consistently made plays whenever he received the ball.

Harris is a veteran who has shown the ability to break tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. Those skills have made him a useful weapon for the Purdue offense, even when his workload has been limited. His performance against Wisconsin raised questions about why he has not been featured more prominently in the offense.