Purdue men's basketball faces the undefEated DePaul Blue Demons in the Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off. Purdue seeks to build on a four-game winning streak and improved three-point shooting, while DePaul aims to prove its elite defensive efficiency against a rising opponent.

Purdue Boilermakers Seek Momentum Against DePaul Blue Demons

The Purdue Boilermakers mens basketball squad is set to face the undefeated DePaul Blue Demons on Tuesday evening, November 24, as part of the Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. The contest marks a pivotal moment for both programs, with Purdue looking to solidify its recent resurgence while DePaul aims to prove that its perfect launch carries weight against higher-profile competition. The game, which will be broadcast on FS1 at 6 p.m. Eastern Period, features two teams that have taken divergent paths through the early stages of the season. Purdue , coming off a four-game winning streak, seeks to demonstrate that its recent success is sustainable. DePaul, sitting at 5-0 under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann ,hopes to validate its strong defensive metrics against an opponent known for its offensive firepower.

Purdue has shown significant improvement after stumbling out of the gate with two losses to open the season. Since those early defeats, the Boilermakers have displayed a remarkable transformation, particularly in their three-point shooting efficiency. Following a rough start where the squad shot just 10-of-49 from beyond the arc, Purdue has converted 53-of-121 attempts in its subsequent four victories, representing a shooting percentage of approximately 44 percent. This offensive adjustment has been crucial in securing wins, including a dominant performance against Oakland that highlighted the squad's potential. Head coach Matt Painter,who is in his 21st season at Purdue,has guided the team to a 503-226 record in West Lafayette. The program reached the national championship game in 2024, losing to UConn, and is at present looking to build on that legacy with a roster that appears to be finding its rhythm on both ends of the floor.

Also read Purdue vs DePaul Forecast: Boilermakers Face Elite Blue Demons Defense

DePaul's Defensive Strength and New Leadership

DePaul enters the matchup with an impressive 5-0 record, fueled by a formidable defensive identity established by head coach Chris Holtmann. Holtmann, formerly of Butler and Ohio State,has assembled a unit that ranks fifth nationally in defensive efficiency according to KenPom statistics. The Blue Demons have held four of their five opponents under 60 points, with three consecutive teams scoring less than 50. Their most notable victory was a 20-point blowout of Northwestern, a team that managed only 47 points and shot poorly from the field while committing 14 turnovers. Despite the quality of some opponents being questioned due to the inclusion of lower-major programs, the statistical evidence of DePaul's defensive prowess is undeniable. They're allowing opponents an effective field goal rate of just 39.4 percent, with two-point shooting capped at 37.6 percent.

The Blue Demons' defensive success is anchored by the rim protection of Magoon Gwath, a transfer from San Diego State who has recorded 12 blocks in just 77 minutes of play. Holtmann utilizes a deep rotation that includes two other international players standing seven feet tall, providing constant disruption in the paint. Offensively, DePaul spreads the scoring load evenly, with no single playEr averaging more than 13 points per game, yet seven contributors averaging at least eight points. However, the team has struggled with ball security, averaging 12.6 turnovers per game, although some of these have occurred during garbage period in lopsided victories. The coaching staff also features Jack Owens,a former Purdue assistant under Painter, bringing a layer of internal knowledge and strategic continuity to Holtmann's system.

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Key Matchups and Tactical Challenges

The upcoming game presents several critical tactical battles that could determine the outcome. One of the primary concerns for Purdue is rebounding against DePaul's physical size. Purdue lacks the same depth of size as its opponent, making it essential for guards to secure long rebounds and for forwards like Daniel Jacobsen to navigate through traffic without committing fouls. Jacobsen has been a standout performer during the current winning streak,contributing significantly to the team's plus-minus rating. His durability and ability to stay on the floor will be vital, especially against DePaul's larger frontcourt. Purdue must also manage the pace of the game to offset DePaul's interior presence, potentially using ball-screen actions to neutralize the Blue Demons' bigs.

Another key factor is the performance of Purdue's guards, particularly Jack Benter, who has zero turnovers in his increased playing time. Since being utilized more heavily after a slow start, Benter has averaged nearly 30 minutes per game and is the team's primary playmaker. The Boilermakers need to maintain this level of ball security while attacking DePauls defense, which relies on aggressive perimeter pressure. Purdue's shot selection has improved markedly since the season opener and maintaining that discipline will be crucial. As both teams prepare for this high-stakes non-conference clash,the ability to execute under pressure and adapt to the opponent's style will define the upshot. A victory would provide Purdue with significant confidence heading into the remainder of the schedule, while a win for DePaul would cement its status as an early-season contender.