Purdue Adds Ohio Cornerback to 2027 Recruiting Class

Purdue closed out the weekend on a high note, landing a three-star cornerback out of Ohio. The Boilermakers now have eight commitments in the 2027 class.

Purdue's busy weekend on the recruiting front ended on a high note. The Boilermakers landed a verbal commitment from three-star Ohio cornerback Roman Combs, a prospect with several major offers.

Combs announced his decision on Sunday, the same weekend after taking an official visit to campus. He became the eighth player in the 2027 recruiting class to verbally commit to Purdue. He's also the fourth pledge for the Boilers in a five-day span. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive back, Combs holds offers from several other programs.

He received interest from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Penn State, Louisville, Pitt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and multiple Group of Five schools. Kenyon Norman of Lakota East is dropped for a loss by Roman Combs of Lakota West. | Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Combs attends Lakota West High School in Ohio.

He played in just five games during his junior season in 2025, finishing the year with 14 tackles, six pass break-ups and two interceptions. Before transferring to Lakota West, Combs attended Cooper High School in Kentucky. As a sophomore in 2024, he was responsible for 41 tackles, two pass break-ups and an interception. Combs becomes the second cornerback to commit to Purdue in the 2027 class, along with three-star California prospect Gianni Porfilio.

Combs is ranked as the No. 88 cornerback in the cycle and the No. 40 player from Ohio. Until this week, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class had looked pretty thin. Thanks to an influx of commitments, the Boilermakers are now up to eight verbal pledges for the cycle. It's not a huge number, but it has doubled since the calendar turned to June.

Landing Combs and Gover have been significant additions to Purdue's class, as they're currently the two highest-ranked prospects the Boilermakers have gotten. It should also serve as a boost for the coaching staff that they edged out Indiana and Penn State for Combs' pledge over the weekend. It's still early in the summer and Barry Odom has plenty of time to bolster the 2027 class.

There's no doubt, though, Purdue needed a nice week on the recruiting trail to gain some momentum with this cycle. Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for theDustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football.

He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.





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