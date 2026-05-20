Pupsicle: A Perfect Distraction for Dogs and New Pet Owners

For pet parents with a new furry addition known as puppy blues, there's a solution found at a local store called Hounds of York - Woof's Pupsicle. An easy-to-use and fun treat that keeps dogs occupied without tearing up their socks or furniture, the Pupsicle helps them focus their energy into something constructive and enjoyable while redirecting their destructive tendencies. A perfect combination of fun and beneficial for both pets and pet parents, the Pupsicle makes for a happy and fulfilled addition to any home.

When you have a young puppy, keeping it occupied and redirecting its energy can feel like a full-time job. But at my old local dog store in Toronto, I stumbled across a product called Woof’s refillable Pupsicle, which we would never have seen before.

This treat was simple to use, all you have to do is unscrew the base, pop in one of the premade meat-flavored treats, and then screw the base back into place. It was a great way to keep dogs occupied for a while, they lick it until the treat inside gets small, and then they can try to pop the remaining treat out of the Pupsicle.

Our basset hound Ringo enjoyed the Pupsicle so much that he often lets out a few cries of what seems like happiness or delight when he’s licking it. With dental hygiene concerns, Woof also sells the Bite n’ Brush, a chewable treat we love to gnaw on. And for extra relaxation, the LickWell spreadable supplement smeared onto the FlipMat provides repetitive licking as a calming activity. The Pupsicle remains the favorite, but it is also sold in various sizes.

A treat can last up to an hour, and my 4-month old basset-hound mix Georgie, can keep her Pupsicle for around 30 to an hour. The Pupsicle is not suitable for extremely aggressive chewers but worth mentioning that both my Great Danes and my parents’ Great Dane do really well with it.

The design can become stuck together from saliva and post-licking treat goop, so make sure to grease up the screw threads with coconut oil, olive oil, or any other lubricant to avoid such issues





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