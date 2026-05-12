Pupils' fear over Higher Maths exam

Pupils complained they were left fearing for their futures after sitting a Higher Maths exam which was 'totally unrecognisable' from what they had prepared for in class. More than 11,000 people have signed a petition calling for a review of the exam.

Pupils complained they feared for their futures after sitting a Higher Maths exam which deviated from what they prepared in class. More than 11,000 signed a petition, asking for a review of the exam.

It was considered poorly worded and inconsistent with previous papers, especially on command words. The exam caused worries among S5 pupils aiming for medicine and other subjects like electrical engineering or law. The EIS teaching union said the exam was considered fair by its maths teachers network, but the Scottish Government stated the decision on exams and question papers is an 'operational matter' for Qualifications Scotland





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Scotland Higher Maths Exam Command Words Scrapped Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQ Qualifications Scotland Covid Pandemic S5 Pupils Medicine Electrical Engineering Law

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Unrecognisable Higher maths exam sparks concerns and calls for reviewPupils sat a Higher maths exam that deviated from previous papers, leading to complaints about unclear wording and inconsistent structure. The new exam was the first under Qualifications Scotland (QSG), replacing the controversial Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA). S5 pupils from Aberdeen and Lanarkshire expressed fears about their future prospects, with one in Aberdeen hoping to study medicine and the other in Lanarkshire considering electrical engineering or law.

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