In the #5 issue of the 2026 miniseries, the Punisher confronts Spider-Man over his refusal to kill, arguing that his no-kill code allows villains like Smokeshow to return and endanger more lives.

The final issue of the 2026 miniseries features a stark confrontation between two of Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes, highlighting the ideological chasm that separates their approaches to justice. Frank Castle, known as the Punisher, directly challenges Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, regarding his steadfast refusal to execute villains. This debate reaches its peak as the two reluctantly cooperate against a common enemy, only to diverge violently when they disagree on how to handle the traitor who deceived them.

The Smokeshow Betrayal and Violence

The conflict ignites when the Punisher discovers that his Marine comrade, Smokeshow, has been using him to eliminate rival drug cartels while establishing her own criminal empire. Feeling deeply betrayed by her deception, Frank Castle intends to execute her and her entire team. Spider-Man intervenes to stop the massacre, leading to a violent clash where the web-slinger webs the gun from Frank's hand. Despite Spider-Man's efforts to arrest Smokeshow, the Punisher proceeds to kill her main enforcer before Spider-Man knocks him unconscious to prevent further bloodshed.

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Philosophical Clash on Justice

Following the physical altercation, the two heroes engage in a heated argument about the efficacy of their respective methods. The Punisher argues that Spider-Man's code of never killing ensures that villains always escape prison to hurt innocent people again. Frank asserts that by sparing his enemies, Spider-Man is actually responsible for future crimes, stating that jail will not stop the Punisher or other criminals from returning to cause harm. He demands that Spider-Man accept that his refusal to kill makes him complicit in future tragedies.

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Irony and Escape Aftermath

Ironically, Peter Parker had provided Frank Castle with web-solvent earlier in the encounter, which the Punisher uses to escape custody. Before leaving, Frank Castle tells Spider-Man that he will finish what the web-headed hero cannot, reinforcing his belief that his lethal methods are the only ones capable of truly stopping criminals. This finale, written by Dan Abnett and illustrated by Alvaro Lopez, underscores the tragic and irreconcilable differences between the hero who saves everyone and the anti-hero who only saves the innocent by removing the guilty.