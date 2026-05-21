Punisher #4 Unveils Gruesome Jigsaw Costume and Escalates Violence in New York

The fourth issue of the Punisher pits Frank Castle against a horrific version of Jigsaw who dons a skin‑covered Punisher suit, frames the vigilante for murders, and unleashes brutal tactics that draw on classic horror tropes, marking a darker turn for the series.

The latest issue of the Punisher , numbered four, lands in the gritty streets of New York City where writer Benjamin Percy and artist José Luis Soares have staged a fresh wave of bloodshed.

The story pushes the classic vigilante into a new arena where the familiar crime lords Kingpin and Tombstone are largely absent, leaving a vacuum that the psychopathic Jigsaw steps into with a terrifying resolve. The issue marks a turning point for the series as it blends street‑level vengeance with outright horror, setting the stage for an escalating conflict that could reshape the character’s mythos.

Jigsaw emerges as a more grotesque threat than ever before, adopting tactics that echo the most chilling scenes from horror cinema. He is shown flaying victims and fashioning their skins into a macabre wardrobe, a method reminiscent of Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. His loyal henchmen are identified by stitched tongues, a disturbing detail that underscores the perverse loyalty he commands.

In a brutal showdown at the Bar Noire, Jigsaw slaughters several lieutenants of Tombstone, signalling his intent to dominate the underworld through sheer savagery. A shocking visual element of the issue is the introduction of a new Punisher costume, not worn by Frank Castle but by Jigsaw himself. The outfit replicates the classic black bodysuit and white gloves of the Punisher but is overlaid with Jigsaw’s signature stitching patterns and a skull emblem formed from a collage of human faces.

In a chilling dialogue with reporter Madeline Phillips at the Metropolitan, Jigsaw reveals his plan to frame Castle for the murders he is committing by masquerading in this grotesque guise. He even contemplates cutting off Castle’s own face to create a mask, a notion that adds a layer of psychological terror to the physical threat. Critics have noted the strong horror influences that permeate the issue.

The skin‑wearing motif draws parallels to the Batman villain Hush, while the dismembered‑face motif mirrors a notorious Joker design from the New 52 era. The graphic intensity of Percy’s run aligns with Marvel’s upcoming Midnight line, which aims to blend superhero narratives with full‑blown horror. The presentation of Jigsaw’s skin‑covered armor, dripping and squelching as he moves, positions him as a potential new icon within Marvel’s darker catalog, challenging the Punisher’s own brand of lethal vigilantism.

The issue closes with Punisher discovering Jigsaw’s disturbing attire and an ambush that leaves readers uncertain about the fate of the gruesome costume. Whether the Jigsaw‑styled Punisher will reappear remains an open question, but the visual and thematic stakes have undeniably been raised. Punisher #4 is now available in stores and digitally, and fans of the series are encouraged to follow the unfolding saga as the writer continues to push the boundaries of graphic storytelling in the Marvel universe





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