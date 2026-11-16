Punch the Monkey Outgrows Viral Toy to Care for Baby Macaque

Punch, the orphaned macaque known for clinging to a plush toy at Ichikawa City Zoo, has integrated with the troop and is now caring for a younger monkey, signaling successful rehabilitation.

Punch, the orphaned macaque that captured global attention for clinging to a plush orangutan toy, is now demonstrating natural social behaviors by caring for a baby macaque. The six-month-old monkey resides at Ichikawa City Zoo, located near Tokyo, where he has transitioned from a viral internet sensation to a fully integrated member of the troop. This developmental milestone marks a significant shift in his life since his mother abandoned him shortly after birth.

Punch Integrates Into Monkey Society

Punch has recently been observed playing with other monkeys and engaging in social grooming, activities that indicate he is outgrowing his reliance on the soft toy. Earlier this year, zookeepers introduced him to the enclosure and provided the fluffy orangutan to help him learn how to cling, a skill typically developed with a mother. Over the past several months, he has been seen riding on the backs of other monkeys, sitting with adults, and receiving hugs, showing steady progress in social integration.

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Zoo Staff Efforts And Social Rules

Zoo boss Takashi Yasunaga stated that staff did everything possible to help Punch struggle through his early days while other team members watched over him. Zookeeper Kosuke Kano, 24, emphasized that helping Punch learn the rules of monkey society and gain acceptance is the most important task. The zoo selected the specific toy for its long hair and easy holding points, believing its resemblance to a monkey would aid in reintegrating him into the group.

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Visitor Limits And Public Impact

Images of Punch and his toy sparked massive interest on social media, leading the zoo to implement strict viewing rules to protect the animals. Officials limited viewing time to ten minutes and required visitors to remain quiet to reduce stress for the more than fifty other monkeys in the enclosure. These measures were necessary to balance public curiosity with the well-being of the troop, ensuring the viral fame did not disrupt the social dynamics of the enclosure.

Future Of The Orphaned Macaque

Zoo director Shigekazu Mizushina expressed hope that Punch will continue to grow out of the plush toy, which currently encourages his independence in a substitute form. The staff believes that abandoning the toy is a positive sign of his maturation and ability to survive without artificial assistance. As Punch cares for a younger macaque, it confirms that he has successfully learned the survival skills and social bonds necessary for life within the troop at Ichikawa City Zoo.