Pump.fun Bounty Platform Pays Users for Bizarre Memecoin Stunts

Pump.fun launched a new open bounty platform for task completion, which gave rise to some bizarre memecoin marketing stunts, such as setting vehicles on fire and tattooing memecoin tickers on people’s foreheads.

Pump.fun launched a new bounty platform where users started funding bizarre memecoin marketing stunts, including forehead tattoos, skydiving as a mascot and setting a vehicle on fire.

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun introduced a new open bounty platform where users have posted crypto rewards for bizarre promotional tasks, such as tattooing the ticker symbols of memecoins, quitting their current job live on camera or skydiving into a World Cup match.the new platform on Thursday, positioning it as an open marketplace to “complete bounties for ANY task and leverage the power of humans & money across the globe. ” The submissions are reviewed by Pump.fun while funds are in escrow.

If accepted, the bounty is paid out to the submitter. Pump.fun said that bounties that “may be deemed as spam by X are not allowed” in its Terms and Conditions Some of the highest-paid tasks included a bounty of about $57,000 to skydive into a World Cup match in a memecoin mascot, a $25,000Some listings reviewed by Cointelegraph offered thousands of dollars for risky or degrading promotional acts, raising questions about moderation, safety and legal exposure “This is a horrible market.

It’s like playing with poor people’s lives and paying them to entertain you,”Users can rank open bounties by highest reward, time left, or those that have received the most submissions so far. Open bounties are launched with an expiration date and include descriptions of the exact deliverables needed to fulfill the task and qualify for the payout.offered a $3,572 bounty to spray paint the ticker symbol “$memecoin” on a car and set it alight, with 29 days left to complete the challenge while wearing a memecoin mascot and filming the entire process.a $2,630 bounty for users to tattoo the ticker symbol “$boutywork” on their foreheads, requesting video proof of the action.

So far, the task has received four submissions with people completing the tattoo. Editorial Policy





Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Up To 50% Off On A New Heat Pump Installation, Says StartupThe US home electrification startup Jetson Home has launched an ambitious plan to expand its heat pump business in California.

Read more »

Nike’s Latest Futuristic Sneaker Is Part Soccer Cleat, Part Platform Dress ShoeNike has a new futuristic sneaker that's half soccer cleat, half platform dress shoe. Find out more about the upcoming First Sight Mirage model here.

Read more »

How much money did Super Bowl LX pump into the Bay Area economy?The Big Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara brought thousands of visitors to the region.

Read more »

How much money did Super Bowl LX pump into the Bay Area economy?The Big Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara brought thousands of visitors to the region.

Read more »