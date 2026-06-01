Pulisic Scores Return Goal as US Beats Senegal 3-2 in World Cup Warm-Up

Christian Pulisic ended a scoring drought and Folarin Balogun netted the winner as the United States defeated Senegal 3-2 in a high-stakes international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The United States secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Senegal in a crucial international friendly on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. , offering a significant confidence boost ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Christian Pulisic, the team's star forward, ended a lengthy personal scoring drought by netting the second goal, marking his 33rd international goal in 85 appearances. His performance, including setting up the opening goal, signaled a return to form after a winless streak with the national team and a challenging scoreless run to conclude his club season with AC Milan.

Senegal's legendary forward Sadio Mané responded with two goals, capitalizing on American defensive errors to bring his side level twice, ultimately reaching 54 international goals for his country. The match swung back and forth before substitute Folarin Balogun scored the decisive winner for the U.S., breaking a second-half tie and providing a glimpse of offensive depth for the American attack.

The game also served as an important tactical rehearsal for both managers, with the U.S. experimenting with a three-center-back formation and integrating players like Gio Reyna back into the mix following injury. This friendly, part of final preparations for the 2026 World Cup which the U.S. will host, saw the American starters boast an average of 44 caps, their most experienced lineup in years.

The U.S. now shifts focus to a high-profile showdown against Germany on June 6 before opening their World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12. Senegal, meanwhile, will face Saudi Arabia in a friendly on June 9 before beginning their World Cup group stage against France on June 16. The match was a showcase of individual brilliance, particularly from Pulisic and Mané, but also revealed vulnerabilities, especially in transition defense, that both teams must address before the global tournament begins.

The victory gives the U.S. momentum as they enter the final phase of their preparations on home soil. The performance of goalkeeper Chris Brady, who earned his second cap after replacing the usual starter Matt Turner, was another notable development. Overall, the contest was a vibrant, attacking affair that highlighted the quality and competitive spirit of both African champions and the host nation, setting the stage for more intense encounters to come in the summer





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Christian Pulisic USMNT Senegal Sadio Mané Folarin Balogun World Cup 2026 International Friendly Soccer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Richards is uncertain for the US in World Cup and will miss Senegal friendlyTop American defender Chris Richards is uncertain for the World Cup due to an ankle injury

Read more »

Why Christian Pulisic Is Not the USMNT’s World Cup CaptainTim Ream will captain the USMNT, but what does a soccer captain actually do?

Read more »

USMNT beats Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warmup as Christian Pulisic leads the wayPulisic ended his five-month scoring drought with a goal and an assist in the Americans' next-to-last World Cup warmup match.

Read more »

USMNT vs. Senegal Player Ratings: Pulisic Shows Best Form in Years Ahead of World CupThe USMNT were dominant in the attack in front of over 57,000 fans on Sunday.

Read more »