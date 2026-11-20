Nacua is eligible to return before the Rams face the Seahawks on Christmas.

Marred with injuries, it’s been a frustrating season for the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver corps thus far and already without its top two pass catchers — their situation nearly just got worse.

Puka Nacua has been suspended three games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the NFL announced on Thursday. In addition, the league reportedly communicated to the superstar wideout that any further violation “will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the League. ” The move stems from an apparent incident on New Year’s Eve 2025, where a woman alleged he bit her on the shoulder and made an antisemitic remark.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

Although she filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua on March 25, his attorney denied any remarks were made and classified the alleged assault as “horseplay. ”, the suspension will take effect immediately — making Nacua eligible to be reinstated ahead of Los Angeles’ Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys — one week before they’re set to visit the Seattle Seahawks.

However, considering the Rams placed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 10, he was already poised to miss a minimum of four weeks. In essence, Nacua won’t miss any time as a result of the suspension. As for the financial punishment, he was fined $961, 167 — a sixth of his 2026 base salary. There is precedent for players like Nacua getting suspended while on IR, although the other examples are not nearly as prominent in the NFL.

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In his continued absence, Los Angles will seemingly continue to lean on a mix of veterans and far less experienced receivers — although WR Davante Adams could potentially return in the coming weeks and take on the lead role until Nacua is eligible to take the field. Tory Horton’s crucial kickoff play earns him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week The Seahawks special teamer has to be the first to win an award and be flagged for the same play, right?

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