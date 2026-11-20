The Rams receiver will serve his three-game ban while on injured reserve.

Puka Nacua was already going to miss the three games he’s been suspended for. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland.

This is the last time I’ll be in your inbox for a little while. I’m going on parental leave starting Monday and will be back at the start of the new year. In the meantime, a crew of top-notch replacements will keep SI:AM running as usual.allegedly bit a woman and made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement.

Also read NFL fans rip ‘convenient’ timing of Puka Nacua’s suspension as Rams star sidelined

” The woman filed a civil suit against Nacua; his attorney denied that he made any antisemitic statements, characterized the biting as “horseplay” and accused the woman of attempting to blackmail Nacua. The NFL evidently decided that the allegations were serious and credible enough to warrant a suspension, but it also timed the suspension such that. Nacua was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 with two sprained ligaments in his knee and turf toe.

He’s required to remain on IR for at least three more games and will serve his suspension while he sits out. Nacua will still lose three game checks amounting to a total of roughly $960,000, but the NFL watered down his punishment by suspending him now and not forcing him to miss any games. Being forced to sit out a game is a crucial part of the punishment of a suspension.

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Losing the money hurts, but it’s compounded by sitting at home, feeling like you let your teammates down as they try to win without you. And the money Nacua is set to lose is a drop in the bucket compared to what he’s set to make very soon.

He’ll be a free agent at the conclusion of this season, at which point he’ll be free to sign a new contract that should rival the deals signed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase, both of which are worth more than $40 million annually. That’s more than seven times what Nacua is making this year. The league has a serious problem of players committing violence against women. In Nacua’s case, there’s also the troubling recurrence of antisemitism.

The incident with the woman who filed the lawsuit came two weeks after Nacua appeared on a livestream with the streamer Adin Ross, who encouraged Nacua to do an antisemitic touchdown celebration. Nacua performed the gesture alongside Ross on the stream, saying he “had no idea” the gesture was offensive. Fourteen days later, he allegedly made an antisemitic remark before biting the woman on the shoulder.

The NFL had an opportunity to send a message with how it handled the Nacua case. Unfortunately, the message was that the league is content to let players slide. University president Wade Rousse issued a statement yesterday evening saying that he had instructed Tigers coach Will Wade not to play Luis in any more games.

Shortly after, Luis’s attorney Tony Clayton told ESPN that Luis has decided not to pursue additional legal action to continue his fight for another year of eligibility. LSU’s months-long attempts to roster Luis—who had previously signed contracts with two NBA teams, although he did not appear in any regular-season pro games—had sparked understandable consternation for the NCAA, the SEC and LSU’s fellow members of the conference.

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It was clear from the beginning that allowing Luis to suit up would be treated as an act of war against the very nature of college sports. And yet Wade still decided to call Luis off the bench in Wednesday night’s game against Louisiana-Monroe. LSU was required to put Luis on the roster after an order by an East Baton Rouge judge last week, but the judge couldn’t order Wade to sub Luis into the game.

Rousse could have instructed the coach not to play Luisthe game. Instead, he waited until after backlash threatened LSU’s continued membership in the SEC. I hope it was all worth it to eke out a win over a lousy Sun Belt team. Fifteen-year veteran Harrison Barnes threw down an impressive slam in a win over the Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

I was going to make a comment about how impressive it was for a guy his age, but then I found out that he’s only three months older than me.. Wemby said later that he was trying to find a way not to irritate a blister he has on his hand from dunking so much. Humblebrag.difficult game-winning touchdown catchMen’s college basketballDan Gartland writes Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, and is the host of the “Stadium Wonders” video series.

He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate. Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion .