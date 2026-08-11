Puka Nacua MRI After Knee Injury in Rams 20-13 Win Over Commanders

Puka Nacua set a season high with 150 receiving yards in the Rams 20-13 win over Washington but suffered a knee injury on the final offensive snap and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Myles Garrett added three sacks and a forced fumble in his return.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will undergo an MRI on Monday to evaluate a knee injury he suffered on the final offensive snap of the team's 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay is expected to provide an update on the star player's condition when he addresses the media on Monday. Initial reports from ESPN and NFL Network indicate the team does not believe Nacua has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but imaging results will confirm the severity.

Also read Myles Garrett Returns for Rams, Record 3 Sacks to Lead 20-13 Victory Over Commanders

Despite the late scare, Nacua delivered a dominant performance, catching fourteen passes for a season-high one hundred fifty receiving yards and a touchdown. He was targeted nineteen times during the game and also contributed twenty rushing yards.

This marks the third time this season that Nacua has amassed at least one hundred twenty-five receiving yards. Earlier in the contest, he briefly entered the medical tent after landing hard on an incomplete third-down pass, though he later clarified that a potential concussion protocol was just a precaution.

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The victory improves the Rams to a five-and-four record for the season. Los Angeles has now won three consecutive games, climbing above the five hundred percent winning mark for the first time since the start of the season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford will rely heavily on Nacua's availability as the team attempts to salvage its Super Bowl aspirations. Injuries have ravaged the roster, making the star receiver's health a critical factor for the remainder of the campaign.

Defensively, Myles Garrett made his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery following the season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The reigning NFL defensive player of the year recorded three tackles, including a strip sack that set up a field goal.

Garrett also recorded a crucial sack of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the fourth quarter. This stop helped stifle the Commanders' final comeback attempt and preserved the Rams' lead in a tightly contested game.

Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, made one tackle in his first game playing alongside Garrett. The Rams were without starting cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, but Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. stepped up to limit Washington.

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Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels completed twenty-four of thirty-five passes for two hundred seventy-four yards and a touchdown. His pass to former Rams receiver Van Jefferson helped the Commanders take a ten-to-six lead late in the first half.

Matthew Stafford completed twenty-six of forty-three passes for two hundred twenty-eight yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He directed a sixty-five-yard, twelve-play drive that resulted in Nacua's seven-yard touchdown catch to put Los Angeles ahead early in the fourth quarter.

Blake Corum rushed for fifty-eight yards on eleven carries, while Kyren Williams added forty-five yards on fifteen carries. The Rams' offense managed only two field goals in the first half before finding a rhythm in the second period.

Commanders safety Nick Cross intercepted a pass by Stafford to set up a tying field goal, keeping the game close. Washington moved to the Rams thirty-one-yard line with fifty-two seconds remaining, but Daniels completed a pass without reaching the end zone on the final play.

Los Angeles will face the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Glendale next week. The team will then have what amounts to a mini-bye before hosting the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium the night before Thanksgiving.