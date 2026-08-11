Puka Nacua's 14 catches for 150 yards lift Rams over Commanders 20-13

Puka Nacua caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Rams beat the Commanders 20-13 for their third straight win. Myles Garrett recorded his first sack of the season in his return from knee surgery.

Puka Nacua caught 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Commanders 20-13 on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

The win was the Rams third in a row and moved them over .500 for the first time this season. The victory marked Nacua ninth career game with 150 receiving yards, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame receivers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss for the second-most by a player within their first four seasons since 1970, per ESPN Insights. Only Justin Jefferson has more with 11.

Also read Puka Nacua MRI After Knee Injury in Rams 20-13 Win Over Commanders

Puka Nacua Reaches Star Status

Nacua was quarterback Matthew Stafford favorite target again with Davante Adams out this week. The 25-year-old has started to look more like the player many expected him to be from the start of 2026. As the Rams have heated up after a slow start, their No. 1 wide receiver has also broken out. His performance could put him in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year if he continues to stay healthy.

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But Nacua day was far from clean. He dropped three passes, lost a fumble for the second time in his career, and went into the blue injury tent after a sideline collision. Given his physical style, that is not new, but it was worrying given the overall health of the Rams roster. When the Rams truly needed him, though, the mistakes washed away.

He made leaping catches across the middle of the field. He stopped on a dime at the line to gain to pick up first downs.

Then, with the game tied in the fourth quarter, he went over his defender for a jump-ball touchdown catch. When he came back up from the turf, Nacua spun the ball and pounded his chest. The relief was palpable for him and the team as the Rams improved to 5-4 and Washington fell to 2-5-1. His 14-catch, 150-yard line was enough to silence what had been a rowdy crowd.

Rams Overcome Commanders Game Plan

The Commanders came in with a good game plan. They took away the inside-zone runs the Rams have feasted on this year. On offense, they relied on quick-release passes to negate the pass rush threat, headlined for the first time by Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. Washington jumped out to a 10-3 lead.

It took until late in the second quarter for the Rams to get the offense going again with outside runs for Blake Corum. But a series of mistakes derailed any progress. Drops by Nacua, of all people, then a lost fumble by the sure-handed receiver, the second of his career. Misthrows and decisions to run or throw screen passes on and-long situations led to an 0-for-7 mark on third down in the first half.

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On both trips to the red zone in the first half, the Rams had to settle for field goals and a 10-6 deficit at halftime. The Rams kept looking for ways to get Garrett involved in his first game since he had arthroscopic surgery on his knee after Week 1. He moved around the line, including a diabolical play call to have him line up over center Lucas Patrick.

Myles Garrett Dominates Washington Offense

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got the ball away before Garrett could capitalize on his crossover move, but Daniels rushed throw was not enough to pick up a third-down conversion. But Garrett did get to Daniels. He stripped the quarterback of the ball for his first sack of the season. Linebacker Omar Speights recovered the fumble to give the Rams the ball back immediately following Nacua fumble.

Then Garrett got home again in the fourth quarter with a dip move under left tackle Brandon Coleman arms. As the Commanders tried to tie the game with three minutes left, Garrett was flagged for a neutral-zone infraction as he tried to time the snap on 3rd-and-10. The next play, Garrett lined up over the center again and blew past him to crush Daniels into the turf.

But the Rams could not pick up the necessary first down to run out the clock. Daniels got the ball back and quickly was to the Rams 49 with a 42-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. But the Commanders last-gasp hook-and-ladder came up short as Byron Young recovered a fumble.