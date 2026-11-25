Puget Sound Energy warns of a Thanksgiving storm impacting western Washington. Seattle City Light crews work to restore power to 900 Olympic Hills customers affected by outages.

Seattle City Light has updated the estimated restoration time for nearly 900 customers in the Olympic Hills neighborhood to 12:02 p.m. The utility company is actively working to restore power in the area near Lake City, where the outage began around 6 a.m. This specific timeline provides residents with a concrete window for when electricity service is expected to return.

The power failure in Olympic Hills highlights the ongoing infrastructure challenges in the Seattle metropolitan area. Crews are currently on-site to identify the root cause of the disruption and execute the necessary repairs. The focus remains on ensuring safety and efficiency during these critical restoration operations.

Also read Coastal storm could bring rain, gusty wind on Thanksgiving

Puget Sound Energy is simultaneously preparing for a significant weather event that threatens to compound existing grid stresses. A news release issued on Wednesday warned residents of a potential storm system expected to traverse western Washington. This weather event is modeled to move through portions of the region late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

The timing of this forecasted storm coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, prompting utility providers to increase their readiness levels. Puget Sound Energy stated that its teams are standing by to address potential impacts from the incoming weather. Utility providers typically increase staffing and resources ahead of such events to ensure rapid response times.

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The convergence of localized outages and broader storm risks underscores the importance of regional preparedness. Western Washington residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and secure backup power sources. Early warnings allow households to stock essential supplies and monitor local utility updates for any changes in service status.

Restoration timelines for the Olympic Hills outage depend heavily on the severity of the infrastructure damage. Utility officials prioritize safety during these operations to ensure that power is restored correctly to all affected homes. Residents in the impacted area are advised to follow official updates for the most accurate information.

As weather models refine their predictions, utility companies and local governments continue to coordinate their response strategies. The goal is to minimize inconvenience for residents while ensuring public safety during the holiday weekend. Citizens are urged to stay informed through official channels to navigate the changing conditions effectively.

The combination of these simultaneous challenges requires careful planning for commuters and families alike. Thanksgiving travel plans may be affected by the storm, while residents without power need to manage the immediate impact. Coordinated efforts between Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy aim to stabilize the region as the holiday approaches.

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Residents are advised to check official utility maps and social media channels for real-time outage data. Transparency from Seattle City Light regarding the 12:02 p.m. restoration target helps manage community expectations. Staying connected to these updates is crucial for safety during the holiday period.