The ruling made public Wednesday plunges the island into further uncertainty as many wonder who will take over from Luma Energy while power outages persist.

The Associated Press SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has narrowly ruled in favor of canceling the government’s contract withThe 5-4 ruling made public Wednesday plunges the island into further uncertainty as many wonder who will take over from Luma while power outages persist across the U.S. territory and crews continue to repair the grid razed byto Luma, which took over the transmission and distribution of power on the island in June 2021.

It inherited infrastructure that was crumbling after decades of neglect and mismanagement under Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority. The company said in a statement Wednesday that it disagrees with the court’s decision but will respect the judicial process and is “carefully evaluating all available legal alternatives. ” “We remain concerned about the potential impact of this decision on ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernize Puerto Rico’s electric grid,” Luma said.

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“This matter goes beyond a contractual dispute. It has significant implications for the provision of an essential electric service, public safety, and Puerto Rico’s energy future. ”In December 2025, González said Luma had nearly $11 billion in federal funds at its disposal to rebuild the grid, but that it has only been able to recover some $550 million in reimbursements from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.

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When the lawsuit was filed, she said, “Despite the operator’s expectations and representations, the electrical system has not improved with the speed, consistency or effectiveness that Puerto Rico deserves and that LUMA promised and lied to us about. ” Puerto Rico’s government has two main agreements with Luma: one for operation and maintenance, and a supplemental deal that was needed because the state-owned Electric Power Authority has not yet started a debt restructuring process.

The island’s power company remains mired in that process. González has said that the letter granted LUMA indefinite control, and that the extension granted was “in violation of the law and the principles of sound public administration. ” The ongoing outages have also been blamed on Genera PR, a private company that oversees the generation of power on the island.